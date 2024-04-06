Would you like some funk with that?

Diversification is often the key to success in business, much in the way that a struggling playing card company by the name of Nintendo eventually found its fortunes in fat plumbers and duck hunting. And with fast food restaurants fighting the tides of rising food prices, Japan’s signature chain Mos Burger has decided to embark on a bold new venture.

Mos Records, a brand new record label, has been launched by Mos Burger and is currently accepting applications from aspiring artists. The only catch is you have to be a Mos Burger employee to be signed by Mos Records.

However, those accepted will be given the full ride, including supervision by producer Toshiyuki Ebihara, support for the production of songs and music videos, global distribution on all streaming services, and perhaps most importantly, promotion through Mos Burgers’ already well-established social media and conventional media channels. The latter will include a debut concert in the company’s test kitchen.

This is open to all employees, regardless of age, gender, or nationality and covers all types of musical expression, including dance. They’ll even provide matching with other musicians, so if you’re a kick-ass bassist without a band, they can help. In addition to branching out into a new industry, Mos Burger hopes this program will help to attract talented individuals into their human resources and give the work environment an overall boost.

Readers of the news also supported the idea in online comments and appreciated the cleverness of it.

“I like that they’re recruiting from their own staff.”

“I like to see companies starting to do interesting things.”

“Will Mos Burger be a career path to the music business?”

“Musicians need to work and Mos Burger needs musicians. It’s win-win.”

“I think musicians need to build up fan support over time. There’s no easy way in.”

“Even if your music doesn’t sell, you’ll still have a job.”

“There’s probably a lot of talented people already working there.”

Applications will be accepted until 31 May. Judging and selection will take place through the month of June and production will begin in July with a debut date for their first artist or artists set in September of this year.

And while this is currently limited to those working for Mos Burger, the company says they plan to open it to the general public as well sometime in the future. If not, we’ll have to get our own musically inclined writer Seiji behind a grill in a last-ditch effort to make his dreams of stardom come true.

