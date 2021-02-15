We try the colourful sweet that’s becoming all the rage on social media.

There are a lot of French sweets to be found in Japan, and sometimes you’ll find them with local tweaks and additions that make them even more mouthwateringly good looking. The new Rainbow Mille Crepe Cake is one such item, and it’s currently available at local coffee chain Saza Coffee.

Saza Coffee is a relatively small Ibaraki-based boutique chain with over 10 branches in the Kanto region in and around Tokyo. It’s most famous for its “home-brewed coffee since 1969“, so when we visited one of the locations to try the new Rainbow crepes, we made sure to order a coffee with our cake as well.

▼ The “Shibusawa Eiichi” (610 yen [US$5.82])

The coffee we ordered was named after 1st Viscount Shibusawa, a Japanese industrialist often referred to as the “father of Japanese capitalism”, due to the fact that he helped introduce Western capitalism to Japan in the late 1800s.

It was a fitting choice, as the Mille Feuille Crepe Cake (literally “thousand-layer crepe cake”) is a French import, commonly made with 20 layers of paper-thin crepes. However, the version being offered by Saza is a celebration of colour as well as layers, using only natural pigments to achieve a beautiful rainbow effect.

▼ Look at all those colourful layers!

The Rainbow Mille Crepe was previously only available at branches in Ibaraki Prefecture, due to the fresh cream component limiting its distribution radius. However, Saza has now succeeded in finding a method to freeze the product without affecting its appearance, which allows for wider delivery so customers in Tokyo can now get a taste of the rainbow too.

The layers of delicate crepes were perfectly even, creating a stratum-like effect from the side. They were absolutely gorgeous, and the happy shades of bright yellow, orange and red on top were like a beautiful sunrise, beaming its rays out towards us and brightening our mood on this cold, wintry day.

We sliced through the layers with a fork, and we’d never seen a more beautiful mouthful! According to the company, each crepe is made with a high-quality wheat from Hokkaido that’s also used to make udon noodles, which gives it a delightfully supple, moist texture.

After we’d had one mouthful, we were hooked. While we couldn’t actually taste the individual colours in each layer, the chewy texture of the crepes and the soft cream that bound it all together made our taste buds sing with joy.

It’s a cake that definitely tastes as good as it looks, and worth every yen of the 620 yen we paid for it. It’s even more colourful in person, so if you’re looking for a cheery pick-me-up, be sure to stop by Saza. And if you’re looking to continue the crepe adventures, don’t forget to check out the creme brulee crepes in Harajuku!

Cafe information

Saza Coffee Ecute Shinagawa Store / サザコーヒー エキュート品川店

Address: Tokyo-to, Minato-ku, Takanawa 3-26-27, Tokyo JR East Shinagawa Station premises

東京都港区高輪3丁目26-27 JR東日本品川駅構内

Hours: 7:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. (weekdays); 7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (Sat); 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (Sundays and public holidays)*

*These are shortened business hours due to the current state of emergency

Website

Photos © SoraNews24

