Totoro, No Face, and friends want to give you a cool, cute summer.

Japan is often, and accurately, described as a land of seasons. There are seasonal flowers, seasonal sweets, and yes, even seasonal bedding.

For pretty much any day in summer you can expect the weather in Japan to fall into one of three categories: hot, humid, or hot and humid. So to cope with this, once the temperature and humidity start rising, many people in Japan switch over to using a towelket. A combination of the words “towel” and “blanket,” a towelket is essentially a terrycloth blanket, something that’ll keep you cozy as you sleep, but made with a breathable, stretchable material that maintains your comfort level as your body temperature rises as morning approaches.

And now there’s another reason to transition to towelket material for the summer, with a new line of charmingly cute towelket pillow covers featuring the anime stars of Studio Ghibli.

Offered through Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku, the covers come in four designs, representing four of the studio’s films. It’s not a proper Ghibli gathering until Totoro shows up, so naturally the cuddly forest spirit is here, in both large and small Totoro versions on opposite sides of the pillowcase, with a few Soot Sprites (a.k.a. Makkurokurosuke [a.k.a. Susuwatari]) along for the ride.

▼ Ordinarily, soot on your pillowcase would be a bad thing, but this is a happy exception.

▼ The drizzly day motif is perfect for Japan’s June rainy season, when many people switch over to towelket bedding.

Spirited Away fans can opt for a cover with No Face, even more Soot Sprites, and the Aburaya bathhouse emblem on its front…

…and mouse-form Boh with Haedori perched atop him on the reverse.

Hailing from Kiki’s Delivery Service is the industrious titular witch’s optimistic feline partner, Jiji…

…who’s adorable enough for both sides.

▼ With the pawprints, you could argue that this cover is autographed too.

Finally, if you want even more of the cats of Ghibli, the last design bears the likeness of Whisper of the Heart’s Baron.

The covers are sized to fit pillows with dimensions up to 43 by 63 centimeters (16.9 by 24.8 inches).

All of the designs are priced at 2,200 yen (US$14.50) and are available through the Donguri Kyowakoku online shop (Totoro here, Spirited Away here, Jiji here, and Baron here). And if you’re in need of some summertime-oriented bedsheets as well, they’ve got you covered on that front too.

