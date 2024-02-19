This Ghibli anime character loves hanami flower-viewing as much as we do.

With the weather slowly warming up in Japan, people around the country are counting down the days until the cherry blossoms bloom, and over at Studio Ghibli’s Donguri Kyowakoku store, Totoro from My Neighbour Totoro is excited for the sakura too.

Donguri Kyowakoku has a trio of Totoro goods in store for the upcoming sakura season, which are returning due to popular demand after their debut last year. The first item in the range is a Totoro plushie, which sees the charming character hugging a cherry blossom branch with a Soot Sprite along for the ride.

The attention to detail on the blossoms is incredibly impressive, with the design capturing the beauty and fragility of the petals.

▼ Cute and soft to touch, this Totoro fits comfortably in the palm of your hand.

The next item in the three-piece range is the Pink Totoro Mini Pouch, which sees the cuddly giant take on a cherry blossom hue.

The fabric used here has a “Japanese-style texture” throughout, and the zip is beautifully adorned with a bell and cherry blossom petal.

Joining the mini pouch is a larger “gamaguchi” (literally “toad’s mouth”), so called as the purse-like metal clasp on these pouches creates a large opening that resembles the mouth of a toad, a creature that’s believed to attract wealth according to local folklore.

▼ “Gamaguchi” is the name given to pouches with a purse-like metal clasp, as seen on the right.

▼ This purse also has a bell and sakura petal on the zip…

▼ …and despite being compact, it’s large enough to hold items like makeup, earbuds and tissues, the latter of which will come in handy during hay fever season.

We can’t think of a cuter set of companions for our hanami flower-viewing picnics this sakura season, and you can pick them up at Donguri Kyowakoku stores around Japan and online, with the plushie priced at 3,080 yen (US$20.50), the mini pouch priced at 2,200 yen, and the gamaguchi priced at 3,300 yen.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3)

