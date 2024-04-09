Drift off to sleep with characters from Kiki’s Delivery Service and My Neighbour Totoro.

Summer nights in Japan can be unbearably humid, so cool bedding can be a godsend. When it’s covered in some of our favourite Studio Ghibli characters, even better, and now the anime studio is making those dreams come true with a new line of cool “pads” for our pillows and mattresses.

▼ The first item in the range is the Kiki’s Delivery Service Ice Blue Jiji Cool Pillow Pad.

The design sees black cat Jiji frolicking across an ice-blue background, popping up in and around clusters of flowers in cool hues.

The pad has two elastic straps on the underside so you can easily slip it on and off your pillow.

For all-over cuteness, you can pair the pillow pad with the matching Kiki’s Delivery Service Ice Blue Jiji Cool Pad.

This pad covers the mattress to keep your entire body comfortable, with a polyester fabric that’s cool to the touch and a woven design for increased breathability.

▼ The pads have elastic straps on the corners, and are only available in a single bed size (105 x 205 centimetres [41 x 81 inches]).

Fans of My Neighbour Totoro can opt for the “Sepia Soot Sprites” Cool Pillow Pad and Cool Pad.

▼ Dozens of cute Soot Sprites put an adorable twist on counting sheep to get to sleep.

The third and final set is also dedicated to My Neighbour Totoro, with a Rainy Day design that harks back to Totoro’s famous umbrella-holding scene from the movie.

The pillow pads are priced at 880 yen (US$5.80), while the mattress pads are priced at (2,200 yen). All are currently available at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online, except for the My Neighbour Totoro pillow pads, which should be appearing shortly.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4)

