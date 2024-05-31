Princess Mononoke’s forest spirits look great whether used indoors or out.

The Kodama from Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke are among the biggest scene stealers in all of anime. Though the little forest spirits never speak and don’t take any actions themselves which advance the movie’s plot, but every single time they’re on screen, it’s impossible not to focus on them and their unique silly yet reverent atmosphere.

And now, thanks to Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku, you can invite some Kodama to come live in your garden or home.

These adorable little figurines have just been restocked, and are sized just right that they won’t take up too much space, but are still big enough to be noticed.

For example, the “Squatting Kodama,” pictured above is 9 centimeters (3.5 inches) tall, so it can be easily placed in a planter or along a footpath if you’ve got a yard, or perch on the corner of your desk or on a shelf if you want to keep it as an indoor Kodama.

Oh, and of course the figurines glow in the dark, just like the Kodama in the anime do!

Just like the Squatting version, the Chubby Kodama measures 9 centimeters in height.

▼ Donguri Kyowakoku boasts that the Kodama are “cute from any angle,” and their preview photos prove that point.

And if you want a Kodama with a bit more stature, there’s the Walking Kodama, which is 12.3 centimeters tall.

There’s even a version that’s two Kodama in one, with one riding on the other’s head, but sadly it’s out of stock at the moment.

The Squatting, Chubby, and Walking versions are all available as of this writing, though, with the polyester resin figures identically priced at 3,630 yen (US$23) each. They can be ordered through the Donguri Kyowakoku online shop (Squatting here, Chubby here, and Walking here), and should help set the mood when you turn down the lights in your living room the next time Princess Mononoke is on TV or you’re otherwise rewatching it.

