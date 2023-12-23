New Ghibli cushions look so beautiful they’ll be a challenge to sit on.

With temperatures plummeting outdoors, it’s the perfect time to stay indoors, curled up with a good book, movie or video game. Sitting for long periods of time can get uncomfortable, though, so it can be good to have a firm cushion to sit on, and Studio Ghibli has just created the perfect cushions for our anime-loving rears.

There are two cushions to choose from, with the first showing the robot soldier from Laputa: Castle in the Sky on one side…

▼ …and the Levistone on the other.

The cushions are approximately 40 centimetres (15.8 inches) long and 37 centimetres wide, making them a good size for using on sofas, chairs, or even the floor.

With a thickness of 10 centimetres, these are firm yet comfortable cushions that will keep your rear snug and warm while giving you some extra height if needed.

The other cushion in the range looks sliiiightly more difficult to sit on, not through any fault of the cushioning itself, but the design, which is modelled on San’s face mask from Princess Mononoke.

This is a wonderfully warm-looking product, with the mask’s furry white edges extending all the way to the backside.

However, not everyone will be comfortable parking their backside on the mask, so it can also be used as an interior decoration.

A mask like this would actually look good on the wall, like a cosy modern take on a hanging tapestry.

The cushions can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online, with the Laputa version available here and the Princess Mononoke version here, priced at 5,500 yen (US$38.54) each.

And don’t forget the studio has some other cosy characters we can snuggle up to this winter!

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2)

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!