After three years apart, Dassai and Mos Burger are teaming up again.

It’s always a bummer when a delicious limited-time dessert disappears from shops or restaurants in Japan. The blow is at least softened a little in the case of flavors linked to a particular season (like cherry blossom in spring, mint chocolate in summer, or sweet potato in autumn), since you can expect them to come back around the same time one year later. There’s a special bittersweet longing that comes with limited-time desserts that don’t have any specific seasonal connection, though, since you’re left wondering when, if ever, you’ll get to enjoy them again.

For instance, in December of 2020 Japanese burger chain Mos Burger teamed up with Asahi Shuzo, maker of the popular Dassai brand of sake, to produce a sake-flavor milk shake. Unorthodox as the idea was, it tasted great, with Mos Burger quickly selling out of its entire supply (though luckily not before we got to try it for ourselves). Mos brought the sake shakes back the following December, and it looked like it might become an annual winter tradition…only for the Dassai shakes to fail to ever reappear in all of 2022 and 2023.

But finally, for the first time since three years ago, the Dassai Shake is coming back to Mos Burger, and it’s coming back very soon!

And it looks like we’re actually getting a new sake shake, as this one is called the Shinsei Dassai Mazeru Shake. Shinsei Dassai is Asahi Shuzo’s more recently created “new birth” sake which uses Yamada Nishiki rice grown by farmers who are new to cultivating the variety, said to be the very best for making sake, and the rice is then polished to at least 50 percent, as the core of each grain has the best flavor. The rice malt from the Shinsei Dassai production process can also be used to make amazake, a non-alcoholic sweet drink with the flavor and aroma of fermented rice.

Mos Burger has adapted Shinsei Dassai Amazake into a sauce that retains the delicate, refreshing sweetness and luxurious aroma of amazake. The Shinsei Dassai Mazeru Shake is a combination of the amazake syrup and Mos Burger’s vanilla milkshake base, which you stir together (mazeru) in the cup before you start sipping it.

The Shinsei Dassai Mazeru Shake is entirely alcohol-free, so it’s something shake fans of all ages can enjoy. It’s priced at 420 yen (US$2.65) for a small or 500 yen for a medium, and goes on sale July 17.

Source: PR Times

Top image ©SoraNews24

Insert image: PR Times

