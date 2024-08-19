2025 schedule books include spaces to sort out the rest of 2024 too.

Since we’re just barely half-way through August, one could make the argument that it’s still way too early to start thinking about getting your 2025 schedule organized. On the other hand, it’s not really organizing your schedule if you don’t do it ahead of time. Oh, and more importantly, getting a jump on sorting your schedule for 2025 means you have a reason to use these amazing-looking new Studio Ghibli schedule books.

A total of six designs are on offer, representing four Hayao Miyazaki-directed anime classics: My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and Castle in the Sky/Laputa.

Not surprisingly, the cuddly forest spirit shows up more than once in the lineup, with the first being an A6-size (105 x 148 millimeters [4.1 x 5.8 inches]) notebook showing Totoro as he appeared in the rainy night bus stop scene. There’s artwork of sisters Satsuki and Mei on the back of the synthetic leather cover…

…and inside you’ll find beautiful illustrations along with 128 pages for a 2025-2026 calendar, weekly and monthly schedules, and various other memo spaces. The monthly schedule pages actually start with the beginning of October 2025, and the weekly schedule pages begin from December 2024, so you can even get some active use out of the book before this year is over.

Similar contents can be found in the A6-size Kiki’s Delivery Service schedule book, with little witch Kiki and black cat pal Jiji going for a magic broom ride with some musical accompaniment on the cover.

The other four schedule books are in a larger A5 size (148 x 210 millimeters), and by featuring monochrome illustrations better lend themselves to use in “business scenes,” according to the designers.

Once again we see Totoro holding an umbrella, but his determined expression reveals that this illustration is taken from the magical moonlight camphor tree-growing scene.

The A5 organizers have 80 pages, but with the same calendar and weekly/monthly schedule formats as the A6 books.

Along with Totoro, Spirited Away’s Chihiro and No Face grace one of the large schedule book covers.

▼ Though it’s going to be hard to write something like “Going out for ice cream” in the schedule right by that picture of Chihiro’s dad after being transformed into a slovenly pig.

Jiji also makes a second front cover appearance, this time with Kiki flying solo on the back.

And for the sixth and final schedule book, the Laputa sky pirates commandeer the cover with their Tiger Moth mother ship, relegating Sheeta and Pazu to the back.

Regardless of size, each schedule book is priced at 2,090 yen (US$13.95), with the whole batch currently available through the online shop of Ghibli specialty store Donguri Kyowakoku (A6 Totoro, A6 Kiki, Spirited Away, A5 Totoro, A5 Jiji, and Laputa here, here, here, here, here, and here, respectively).

