With the change in the legal age of adulthood in Japan, even Japanese people are confused about when and how to celebrate this milestone.

Coming of Age Day (Seijin no Hi) is a public holiday in Japan celebrated on the second Monday of every January. Families with children who reached or will reach adulthood between April 2 of the previous year and April 1 of the current year typically mark the occasion by taking part in a coming of age ceremony (seijinshiki) held in their hometown. For many, especially women, it’s also a chance to don elaborate kimono while celebrating the rite of passage (with some cities infamous for their local fashion statements).

That all seems pretty straightforward, but a new law came into effect on April 1, 2022 that lowered the age of legal adulthood in Japan from age 20 to 18. This is now the age that young adults can independently pursue many civic activities such as voting, obtaining a driver’s license, or entering into marriage (though the age for drinking alcohol and smoking remains at 20). However, what has really confused many families is the fact that local municipalities are allowed to determine the age for participation in a coming of age ceremony, with some switching to celebrate newly minted 18 year olds and others continuing to honor recent 20 year olds. In other words, it’s now very region and location-specific which practice is followed.

In the midst of this confusion, Denpoya no ExMail, a modern telegram and email delivery service in Japan that conducts a lot of business around Coming of Age Day, has offered some pointers about best practices for celebrating the holiday for three possible scenarios–when centered on those turning 18, those turning 20, or when you just want to party it up by celebrating both.

Celebrating 18-year-old adults

Cities that have switched their coming of age ceremonies to celebrate 18 year olds are focused on Japan’s new legal age of adulthood. This approach is meant to particularly impress upon young adults the newfound independence and responsibilities that come with being a productive member of society.

● Most 18-year-olds are in their final year of high school and are making important decisions about their future pathways, so please be considerate about when and how you celebrate them. The last thing you want to do is add more pressure or become a burden.

● Provide gentle support and encouragement as they prepare to navigate this next life transition.

● On the plus side, celebrating at this time may may also coincide with celebrations for those who are advancing to higher education or beginning employment.

Celebrating 20-year-old adults

This approach aligns with the traditional age of maturity in Japan, which continues to equate to adulthood in many Japanese people’s minds. It’s a large part of why many cities still hold coming of age ceremonies for 20 year olds.

● Due to the legal change, phrases such as “congratulations on becoming an adult” are not strictly appropriate anymore.

● Well wishes such as “congratulations on this new chapter” are more all-encompassing.

● Since many cities still hold coming of age ceremonies for those turning this age, keep in mind that the day of the event itself may be quite hectic, and it may be better to send any gifts or messages the day before the ceremony.

Celebrating at both ages

Since each age now holds different meaning, why not celebrate both? It could be a good excuse to connect twice with relatives and friends that you may not see regularly. If following this approach, Denpoya no ExMail suggests celebrating 18 year olds more simply with a card or special message and 20 year olds with a more elaborate gift.

▼ Ideas for gifts include flower bouquets and decorations shaped like daruma dolls for good luck.

Lastly, when sending a gift, it’s also important to be mindful of the logistics and specific language you use:

● Double check the destination address and delivery time when sending anything so that it reaches the intended recipient without issue. It’s always safer to send a gift directly to the recipient’s home rather than to the Coming of Age Day ceremony venue, and you may want to have it arrive the day before. Another approach is to give your gift to the recipient on the date of their actual 18th and/or 20th birthday.

● In line with Japanese superstitions about auspicious language, be careful of the exact phrasing you use on any congratulatory messages. It’s best not to use any words or expressions that may have an unlucky connotation, such as “fall/fail” or “cease,” even if you mean it in a joking sense. Instead, focus on encouraging phrases and blessings.

For some of our own wisdom for newly minted adults, see these words that one of our Japanese-language writer’s fathers shared with him when he came of age.

