Adorably fuzzy versions of the Studio Ghibli anime stars will give fans warm and fuzzy feelings of joy.

For anime fans, “Figure or plushie?” can be a difficult decision to make when you’re trying to welcome one of your favorite characters to your home. On the one hand, plastic figures often allow for more detail and greater stability, but the hard material can give them an inorganic vibe. Plushies are often the more appealing choice in tactile terms, but the tradeoff to that softness is that they often can’t stand on their own, making them less suited for display.

So along comes Studio Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku with a best-of-both-worlds solution, in the form of its Doll Collection line.

This is a collection of PVC figurines covered in nylon fiber, giving them structural stability and an invitingly soft fuzziness.

Naturally, you can’t call a quorum of cute Ghibli characters and not invite Totoro, and so the forest spirit shows up no less than three times in the Doll Collection, starting with the Big Totoro, who stands 10.5 centimeters (4.1 inches) tall.

The Medium and Little Totoros come bundled together as a set of two figurines, 8 and 5 centimeters in height.

Also present is Spirited Away’s No Face, who at 13.5 centimeters is the tallest of the bunch and comes with an atmospheric lantern stand.

Next up is Jiji, cat companion of the titular witch of Kiki’s Delivery Service.

However, we suppose you could also make the argument that this 11.5-centimeter figurine is actually the plush birthday gift that Kiki was tasked with delivering within the film, as Jiji and the in-anime stuffed animal are supposed to be near-identical in appearance.

And finally, rounding out the Doll Collection is the first member of the My Neighbor Totoro human cast to meet the big guy, Mei.

With the Mei figurine being the same size as the Big Totoro one (10.5 centimeters), she unfortunately won’t be able to take a nap on his tummy like in the iconic anime scene, but her hat is removable.

The Big Totoro, Medium/Little Totoro bundle, and Jiji dolls are all priced at 4,400 yen (US$29), Mei at 5,280 yen, and No Face at 6,380 yen. They’re all available through the Donguri Kyowakoku online shop (here, here, here, here, and here) right now, in case you’ve got any Ghibli-fan friends or family members still on your Christmas shopping list.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5)

