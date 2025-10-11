These totes are like works of wearable art.

It can be hard to convey the true beauty of a Studio Ghibli film in an apparel range but specialty chain Donguri Kyowakoku manages to do that time and time again with its coveted “Donguri Closet” brand.

After giving us heroine dresses and anime jewellery, the brand is now giving us two tote bags that look more like artworks that would be right at home in a museum.

Made from Gobelin tapestry, a type of delicate woven fabric often used for upholstery and other decorative arts, these tote bags convey the painterly beauty of two films, perfectly capturing the mood behind them.

▼ The first tote in the range is the Laputa: Castle in the Sky Gobelin Tote Bag with Fox Squirrels.

The joy of the fox squirrels as they bound through their beautiful forest environment will put a smile on your face every time you look at it.

▼ The tapestry gives the background a slightly blurred appearance that beautifully mimics the anime world.

▼ The squirrels embroidered on top are beautifully in focus, immediately drawing the eye.

While the bag is stunning to look at, it’s also functional, made of a 96 percent polyester, 3 percent cotton, and 1 percent rayon blend, and measuring 26 x 33 x 10 centimetres (10.24 x 12.99 x 3.9 inches).

▼ The bag is fully lined, with an inner pocket to keep things neat and easily accessible.

▼ In the back corner, you’ll find a woven tag with an image of the iconic Levitation Stone.

▼ The second tote pays tribute to Kiki’s Delivery Service.

Called the Kiki’s Delivery Service Gobelin Tote Bag Jiji and Okino’s House, this bag places black cat Jiji in the foreground, with the beauty of the Okino Residence woven into the background of the scene.

The stylish two-tone handle creates an elegant accent as you wear the tote over your shoulder or carry it in your hand.

All eyes will be firmly on the beautiful world woven into the fabric, which draws you into the setting where young witch Kiki grew up.

Jiji’s gaze to the left is another artful element, prompting the viewer to wonder if Kiki might be arriving from just outside the scene.

▼ Or perhaps she’ll be poking her head out this window?

Kiki’s presence is also felt on the back of the bag, where you’ll find a tag with her broomstick and radio printed on it.

The totes will definitely turn heads wherever you go, and they can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online for 5,500 yen (US$35.97) each, while stocks last.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2)

