Take a bite out of one of these popular places where you can see the behind-the-scenes manufacturing process of some of your favorite foods in Japan.

Japanese travel site Jalan recently published its ranking of the top ten fall foodie factory tours throughout Japan. The results were compiled from a survey of 1,050 respondents in their 20s-50s from all 47 prefectures of Japan. When you’ve exhausted your cravings from Jalan’s previous list of the top ten most beautiful travel spots for fall colors, these can be next on your list to fill your stomach with fall food fun!

10 (tie). Konnyaku Park (Gunma Prefecture)

We kick things off with a theme park dedicated to the manufacture of blocks of konnyaku and shirataki noodles–high-fiber food products made from konjac that are used in a variety of Japanese dishes. Park entrance, tour participation, and food sampling are free, with about 15 products waiting for you to taste. You can even try making konnyaku yourself in the special experience corner.

10 (tie). Shiroi Koibito Park (Hokkaido Prefecture)

This park made it onto a list of the top romantic date spots in Hokkaido last year. You can view the production of Hokkaido’s famous white chocolate or milk chocolate cookie sandwich souvenirs, Shiroi Koibito (“white lovers,” after snow), inside of the Chocotopia part of this facility. A unique projection mapping feature allows you to learn the history of chocolate, and foodies will appreciate the on-site cafe that sells limited-time sweets. Heads up–the factory viewing area will undergo improvement rennovations in January 2026 and some sections will be closed for a period of time.

8 (tie). Otabe Honkan (Kyoto Prefecture)

Observe all of the steps that go into making Kyoto’s traditional nama yatsuhashi sweets that are filled with coarse sweetened red bean paste from the initial shaping to the packaging. Viewing is free, doesn’t require a reservation, and can be completed in about 5-10 minutes by walking through the observation gallery. Shopping enthusiasts will enjoy the opportunity to load up on take-home souvenirs in the specialty store as well. Just be sure to check the facility’s hours before going because they can vary quite a bit depending on production schedules.

8 [(tie). Royce Cacao & Chocolate Town (Hokkaido Prefecture)

Royce Chocolate is famous for its line of nama “fresh” chocolate (a type of ganache) and even has store locations in other countries now. Learn everything about the cultivation of cacao beans to the production of chocolate at this chocolate theme park through technologically enhanced exhibits and viewings in the factory. Visitors can even try their hand at cacao farming via a simulated recreation, experience the production process of popular products in a play area through games, and craft their own chocolate bars.

7. Ichiran no Mori Itoshima (Fukuoka Prefecture)

People who swear by tonkotsu (pork bone-broth) ramen will find themselves at a branch of the Fukuoka Prefecture-based chain Ichiran Ramen at some point. This factory home base would also be the perfect destination if you’d like to know exactly what goes into the making of your favorite bowl of noodles as well as the history of the beloved chain. In particular, the flavor concentration booths showcase Ichiran’s unique partitioned and private style of seating that allows you to focus on nothing but the flavor of your food. After the tour, enjoy a freshly made bowl of noodles at the store with Showa-retro vibes. Admission and ramen are both free for children of families who have the official app.

6. Mentai Park (Aichi Prefecture)

Kanefuku’s mentaiko (spicy pollack roe) is the theme of this park where you can freely observe the seafood production process. There is an admission fee but reservations are unnecessary. While the adjacent Mentai Museum teaches the history of mentaiko along with trivia, the food corner for sampling mentaiko products is likely to be the biggest hit.

5. Kanezaki Sasakamakan (Miyagi Prefecture)

Factory tours here start early at 8 a.m., so this one is perfect for early risers. Learn about the history and the manufacturing process of Miyagi Prefecture’s famous sasakamaboko specialty fish cake by watching the culinary craftsmen at work through the viewing window. Once you’ve finished watching, treat yourself to a special breakfast of the brand’s signature “tairyobata” sasakamaboko and arajiru (fishhead shoup). Please note that the factory has limited hours on weekends and reservations are required.

4. Cup Noodles Museum Osaka Ikeda (Osaka Prefecture)

Instant noodle lovers–this one’s for you! This museum features various exhibits about the history of instant ramen and its manufacturing process. A highlight is the Instant Noodles Tunnel composed of 800 varieties of packaging from over the years. The My Cup Noodles Factory is also a unique chance to design your own singular flavor. Lastly, if you make it in time, check out the special exhibition on space ramen that’s available until December–it’s out of this world.

3. Okashigoten Yomitan Main Shop (Okinawa Prefecture)

Reservations aren’t necessary for this factory tour where you can watch one of Okinawa’s most famous souvenirs being produced at its place of origin–the beniimo tart, made from Okinawan purple sweet potatoes. See the tarts being made up close as well as being individually packaged. The factory also has an attached store where you can eat freshly made tarts and a cafe that sells various beniimo sweets.

2. Kiyoken Yokohama Factory (Kanagawa Prefecture)

This is your chance to observe the manufacture of shumai (Chinese-style steamed dumplings) and bento, as well as enjoy exhibits on the history of ekiben and meet Kiyoken’s own mascot character Hyochan (styled after a soy sauce dispenser). Better yet, at the end of the tour you can sample freshly made shumai and side dishes as well as purchase limited goods and chukaman at the attached store. The 90-minute tour is suitable for the whole family, but don’t forget to make reservations.

1. Nakamuraya Chukaman Museum (Saitama Prefecture)

Here we are, the crowning jewel voted the number-one best factory tour–a museum dedicated to chukaman, Chinese-styled steamed buns! After a period of closure, the facility resumed giving tours on August 15 of this year. Reservations are required in order to limit each group to a maximum of 20 people but the tours are free. Learn about the history of chukaman in a theater then observe the manufacturing process through glass. The best part? Sampling freshly steamed chukaman at the end to warm your body and spirit in the chillier fall weather. There are plenty of interactive exhibits and games inside of the building as well, making it great for all ages.

For our own special suggestion of a spectacular fall food experience, we strongly recommend stopping by Yamagata Prefecture after you visit Miyagi’s Kanezaki Sasakamakan to experience the riverside tradition of imonikai–or, if you’re lucky, to take part in the world’s largest imoni festival.

