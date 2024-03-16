Totoro, Kiki, Calcifer and No Face are some of the faces that’ll put a spring in your step this spring.

We never shy away from wearing our love for Studio Ghibli on our sleeve, but now we can wear that love on our feet too, thanks to a huge new collection of socks released by the anime studio.

With so many characters from so many movies represented in the range, there’s bound to be something for everyone to fall in love with, so let’s take a look at the entire collection below, starting with the five designs in the Waffle Crew series, priced at 660 yen (US$4.47) each.

The characters here are:

▼ San from Princess Mononoke

▼ Howl from Howl’s Moving Castle

▼ Yubaba from Spirited Away

▼ Kiki from Kiki’s Delivery Service

▼ Mei from My Neighbour Totoro

Next up, we have the 13-Centimetre (5-inch) Long collection (550 yen each), with the length referring to the height of the sock up the leg.

These socks combine some of our favourite characters with the settings in which we find them in their films.

▼ The Kodama from Princess Mononoke are seen running through Shishigami’s forest.

▼ Calcifer from Howl’s Moving Castle is pictured in a design inspired by Calcifer and Howl’s rooms.

▼ Boh Mouse from Spirited Away comes with some traditional Japanese motifs from the bathhouse.

▼ Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service sits alongside a tea set.

▼ And Totoro from My Neighbour Totoro is pictured alongside leaves, acorns, small Totoros, a Soot Sprite, and the iconic umbrella.

Now we move on to the Crew Length Partial Bouclé socks (660 yen each), which feature partial bouclé processing on the character design to make it look three-dimensional.

▼ Calcifer from Howl’s Moving Castle

▼ Boh Mouse from Spirited Away

▼ Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service

▼ Totoro from My Neighbour Totoro

Next up, we have what’s called Heel Embroidery Sneakers, which, as the name suggests, are designed to be worn with sneakers.

The designs on these allow the character to poke up from the back of your shoe, and there are five to choose from, priced at 550 yen each.

▼ Calcifer from Howl’s Moving Castle

▼ Boh Mouse from Spirited Away

▼ No Face from Spirited Away

▼ Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service

▼ Totoro from My Neighbour Totoro

Those wanting a bit more texture can opt for the Free Pile Sneakers, priced at 660 yen each.

▼ Calcifer from Howl’s Moving Castle

▼ Boh Mouse from Spirited Away

▼ Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service

▼ Totoro from My Neighbour Totoro

And finally, we have the Amerib Crew, which are ribbed socks with an American-style look.

▼ Calcifer from Howl’s Moving Castle

▼ Boh Mouse from Spirited Away

▼ No Face from Spirited Away

▼ Kiki from Kiki’s Delivery Service

▼ Totoro from My Neighbour Totoro

All the socks above are sold in adult’s sizes of 23-25 centimetres (sizes in Japan are determined by the length of your foot in centimetres), but the two below are for kids, in 13-19 centimetre sizes.

▼ Kiki from Kiki’s Delivery Service

▼ Totoro from My Neighbour Totoro

That’s a whole lot of socks to choose from, and they can be purchased from Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online (links below) while stocks last. Which ones are your favourites? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29)

