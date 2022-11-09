Yokohama’s mobile suit expands its mobility to salute the latest Gundam TV anime.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury was a bit of a gamble, shaking up the established mainline Gundam formula with a female protagonist and a school setting, but it’s one that’s paid off. The anime TV series, which premiered in October, has become one of the biggest hits of the fall season.

And what better way to celebrate Witch from Mercury becoming a big hit than with a salute from one of the biggest pieces of anime art in the whole world: the life-size moving Gundam statue in Yokohama?

Later this month Gundam Factory Yokohama, the facility roughly half an hour south of downtown Tokyo that houses the statue, will be starting its GFY Winter Illumination 2022 seasonal nighttime light-up event. Part of the festivities will include a special segment in which the 18-meter (59-foot) mobile suit will strike a new pose, recreating the key art visual from Witch from Mercury.

▼ Artist’s rendition of the Yokohama Gundam in the Witch from Mercury pose

The 25-minute Witch from Mercury sequence will take place three times a day, starting at 3:20, 5:20, and 7:20 p.m., and feature the series’ ending theme, Yoasobi’s “Shukufuku.” The organizers also promise “extensive use of lights and lasers,” which seems very appropriate for a giant mecha performance.

In addition, Gundam Factory Yokohama will be part of the Yorunoyo project, in which prominent structures in Yokohama’s harbor district are lit up in artistic light patterns, for five-minute displays nightly at 6 and 7 p.m.

▼ Preview image for Yorunoyo (though not showing Gundam Factory Yokohama)

Both GFY Winter Illumination and Yorunoyo kick off on November 24, with Yorunoyo running until January 9 and Yorunoyo until January 3. Oh, and if all this Witch from Mercury talk has you wondering about the mystery of Chuchu’s hair poofs, we’ve got the full story on those right here.

