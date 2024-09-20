New fall frappes on the way in time for when the leaves fall.

Just because summer’s done doesn’t mean that Japan’s craving for frozen treats has gone away. Still, foodies’ taste buds are telling them it’s time to start transitioning to autumn treats, and so here comes McDonald’s Japan with two extremely tempting fall flavors.

Up first is the Apple Caramel Frappe, which actually has one more special ingredient than its name tells you about. Apple is already a pretty unique frozen dessert drink ingredient, but for extra classy complexity McDonald’s blends in black tea extract, then tops the drink with whipped cream drizzled with caramel sauce.

Arriving alongside the Apple Caramel is the Kyoho Frappe, featuring the flavor of Japan’s famous Kyoho grapes, loved for their strong sweetness. There’s still a touch of tartness to them, though, and this drink also gets you a sprinkling of grape-flavored pearl chocolate in its whipped cream for extra flavor and texture.

And if your sweet tooth is instead asking for something to eat instead of drink, McDonald’s is also bringing out a Salty Butter Caramel Macaron.

And they look even tastier in video form than still images.

The frappes are priced at 490 yen (US$3.50) and the macaron 190 yen, and they all go on sale at McDonald’s branches across Japan on September 25, making them very affordable indulgences to sip and munch as you curl up in a cozy spot and watch the leaves start to change color.

