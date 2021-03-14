13

This delicious bittersweet drink will satisfy all your cravings!

We love Starbucks’ Frappuccinos, but sometimes we just can’t afford to be spending 600-800 yen (US$5.53 to $7.38) every time we want a tasty drink, thank you very much. That’s why we also love McDonald’s version of cold, blended coffee drinks, known as Frappes. They come in just as much variety, with just as many seasonal flavors, and they’re usually much cheaper than Starbucks! Win-win all around.

Their latest seasonal item, in fact, is a delightfully decadent dessert drink that we can’t wait to try: The Coffee Jelly Pudding Frappe. Newly released on March 10, this limited-time-only drink is sure to satisfy both your sweet tooth and your craving for the bitterness of coffee.

The main player in this drink is the lusciously thick custard pudding-flavored (or purin-flavored, to use the pudding’s Japanese name) Frappe mix, which you know will be scintillatingly sweet. To compliment that are the plentiful, moderately bitter coffee jelly cubes, which well help reset your palate when the drink gets too sweet. With a topping of whipped cream and bittersweet caramel sauce, all with a cherry on top, this drink combines a various array of flavors and textures that all work together to make each sip a different experience.

The Coffee Jelly Pudding Frappe is now available in a medium size for 490 yen at McDonald’s restaurants that also have an in-store sub-brand McCafe by Barista cafe. There are 139 McCafe by Barista McDonald’s throughout Japan, so hopefully there’s one near you, and you can try this Coffee Jelly Pudding Frappe out before it disappears at the end of April.

Source: Entabe

Images: McDonald’s Japan

