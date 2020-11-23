McCafe by Barista and Belgian chocolatier deliver no fewer than four kinds of chocolate in a single sip.

Even in Japan, McDonald’s is about as casual as dining gets. That doesn’t mean the chain is in any way simply the last resort of customers who can’t afford to go anywhere fancier, though, as it also prides itself on serving up tasty food and drink.

They even have an entire sub-brand in Japan, McCafe by Barista, under which select McDonald’s branches also offer a special menu of extra-tempting cafe-style desserts and dessert beverages. Earlier in the year, McCafe by Barista added a lineup of Kyoto green tea drinks, and now they’re about to enter into their first-ever collaboration with Belgian chocolatier Godiva.

The Godiva Chocolate Espresso Frappe is a blended ice beverage with, naturally, all sorts of chocolate poured into the cup. The base is a mix of milk, cocoa powder, and an espresso-infused dark chocolate sauce made with roasted cocoa bean cocoa mass. This is topped not with normal whipped cream, but a luxurious swirl of chocolate whipped cream, and finished with a winding drizzle of Belgian high-cocoa-butter couverture chocolate sauce.

If even all that’s not enough to satisfy your sweet tooth, perhaps because you crave your indulgent toppings in threes, you can even upgrade to the Godiva Chocolate Espresso Frappe and Macaron, which adds a vanilla cream macaron as its jewel in the crown.

The Godiva Chocolate Espresso Frappe is priced at 540 yen (US$5.15), with the macaron version an extra 100 yen. Both go on sale November 25, and we’re eager to try it, though probably not on the same day we eat Burger King Japan’s new fistful-of-meat burger.

Related: McCafe by Barista location finder

Source: McDonald’s via IT Media

Images: McDonald’s

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!