Hotel Chinzanso’s Sea of Clouds mist installation gets even more enchanting.

Tokyo’s Hotel Chinzanso has one of the most beautiful gardens in the city, with its carefully cultivated flowers and other plant life making it worth a visit in any season. There’s a special sight to see in the garden, though, now that it’s moon-viewing season.

That might seem like sort of a contradiction. After all, the moon is up in the sky, not inside any single garden, right? But as of September 13, Chinzanso has a very clever art installation in its garden, giving it a moon of its own.

You might remember Chinzanso from when we talked about their Sea of Clouds, a summer seasonal event in which mist nozzles installed throughout the hotel’s sunken garden created a later of dense fog, producing a visual effect reminiscent of the “sea of clouds” phenomenon when you’re up on a mountaintop with the cloud layer below you.

By adjusting some of these nozzles for a more upward angle, the hotel is able to create a taller wall of mist above the garden’s pond, which serves as a screen for a large, detailed projection of an image of the moon, measuring roughly three meters (9.8 feet) across.

Because the screen is made of mist, differences in wind and humidity mean that no two nights’ projections are exactly the same, lending an organic feel to the installation and making each visit special.

The Tokyo Moon display, as Chinzanso is calling it, takes place nightly until November 11 at 6:40, 7:40, 8:40, and 9:40 p.m., with the moon appearing for approximately 7 minutes each time. The Sea of Clouds effect will be in place even when the “moon” isn’t out, though, so even if you arrive a little late, the atmosphere should still be quite lovely as you wait for it to come out again.

