The colors and tastes of fall arrive at 92-year-old tea merchant Itohkyuemon.

With matcha having secured a permanent place in the pantheon of desert flavors in Japan, the line between tea merchant and confectioner is becoming increasingly blurred for some companies. One of the most delicious, and beautiful, examples of this is Itohkyuemon, a Kyoto tea company founded in 1832 which is now also famous for their breathtaking, mouthwatering matcha parfait ice cream bars.

▼ The matcha parfait bars have even earned a spot on Itohkyuemon’s sign.

Of course, being a successful confectioner in Japan means you have to be mindful of the seasons, and Itohkyuemon has been doing that with special hydrangea-themed matcha ice cream bars this past summer. Now it’s time for a new autumn-only version, the Momiji Matcha Parfait Ice Cream Bar.

Momiji is the Japanese word for maple trees, and this matcha ice cream bar is dressed for the season with a gelatin maple leaf, candied chestnut, and swirl of sweet potato Mont Blanc (sweet chestnut puree), as well as a chocolate disc with Itohkyuemon’s name written in kanji characters, so that when you look back fondly on the photos you took before devouring this edible work of art, you can be reminded of where you got it, and where you can get another when the craving for another hits.

▼ The Momiji Matcha Parfait Ice Cream Bar is Itohkyuemon’s portable take on its in-cafe Momiji Matcha Parfait, seen on the left in this photo.

The Momiji Matcha bar is priced at 740 yen (US$5.30) and goes on sale October 1 at Itohkyuemon’s Uji, Byodoin, Uji Station, Kyoto Station, Gion Yonjo, Sanjo Teramachi, and Kiyomizuzaka branches in Uji and Kyoto City, and arrives on November 1 at Itohkyuemon’s Kiyomizu Sanneizaka and Fushimi Inari branches in Kyoto City.

