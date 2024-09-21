New Pasticcini Flight still likely to sell out regardless.

Starbucks loves to experiment with creative new menu offerings in Japan, and now the chain has set tongues wagging again, with the announcement that it’ll be offering a special afternoon tea exclusively at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo.

Called the Roastery Pasticcini Flight, this afternoon tea will be served at the Roastery’s Teavana bar, and features sweet pastries (known as “pasticcini” in Italian) from the Princi bakery on the ground floor.

This Italian twist on a traditional afternoon tea includes bite-sized cakes and baked goods with autumnal flavours, three of which are totally new. The “Mele“, for example, is one new delight that catches the eye with its apple-like topping, made from caramelised jelly, that sits atop a delicate, noodle-like pastry made with finely shredded phyllo dough known as kadaif.

Another new sweet is the Rum Raisin Fromage, which consists of cream cheese, white chocolate mousse and a salty, crumbly dough. Topped with homemade rum-soaked raisins, which also sit inside the cream cheese mousse, this dessert has delicious notes of cinnamon and cloves that give it bagfuls of spicy sweet autumnal flavour.

The third new treat is the Vignolata, an Italian sweet containing choux pastry, or “bigne” as it’s known in Italian. With delicious swirls of caramel-flavoured buttercream and handmade praline in the filling, this little pastry lets you enjoy multilayered textures and nutty, creamy flavours in every bite.

In addition to the three new autumnal treats above, the afternoon tea set contains five bite-sized cakes and three savoury selections. On the side, Starbucks has prepared a variety of richly flavoured teas, with customers able to choose one from Kagabo Hojicha (a roasted green tea), Spice Apple Cider, Citrus Lavender Sage, and a Rwandan Black Tea.

Afternoon teas are generally pricey affairs, but this one is particularly expensive, as it’ll set you back 6,050 yen (US$42.73). However, judging by the immense popularity of the chain’s first afternoon tea, which sold out in an hour on the day it debuted in 2021, back when its then-4,620 yen price point was considered expensive, this is a set that’s likely to sell out fast.

Anticipating demand for the set, the chain will be serving it in 90-minute time slots, at 1, 3, and 5 p.m. every day, with advance reservations online highly recommended. Available from 1-31 October, sets will only be made in limited numbers so you’ll want to make a reservation early to avoid missing out, otherwise you might wind up drowning your sorrows with an autumnal cocktail at the bar.

Cafe information

Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo / スターバックス リザーブ ロースタリー東京

Address: Tokyo-to, Meguro-ku, Aobadai 2-19-23

東京都目黒区青葉台2丁目19-23

Open 7 a.m.-11 p.m.

Website

Photos: ©SoraNews24

