Things won’t be getting off to a smooth start at Osaka Curse Technical High School.

There’s no clearer sign that an anime series has truly become part of the pop cultural zeitgeist in Japan than when it gets a Universal Studios Japan attraction. It happened for Demon Slayer, Sailor Moon, and Evangelion, and now it’s happening for Jujutsu Kaisen.

The Osaka theme park has announced that it’s developing Jujutsu Kaisen the Real 4-D, a theater show attraction featuring 3-D visuals and environmental effects such spraying water and shaking seats. Rather than retread an existing storyline from the franchise, Jujutsu Kaisen the Real 4-D will have an original plot, with the park describes with

“It has been decided that a new Curse Technical High School campus will open here in Osaka. You have been scouted by this new school and invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony. According to the principal, Mr. Kuroishi, the purpose of the school is to train students to save people from harmful curses, which have been increasing in frequency in recent years.”

As you might suspect, though, the ceremony doesn’t go so smoothly, and an incident occurs that requires the supernaturally powered assistance of Jujutsu Kaisen protagonist Yuji and his friends to resolve.

Jujutsu Kaisen will also be making its presence felt on Universal Studios Japan’s flagship roller coaster, Hollywood Dream the Ride. Music always plays a big part in the riding experience, and the coaster’s cars will be playing the first opening theme of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, Eve’s “Kaikai Kitan,” coinciding with the start of Jujutsu Kaisen the Real 4-D.

Jujutsu Kaisen the Real 4-D and the coaster theming kick off on September 16, with the special soundtrack for Hollywood Dream the Ride sticking around until January 18 and the 4-D show scheduled to run until July 2 of next year, offering months of wholesome alternatives to real-world curses.

