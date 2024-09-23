Mix-and-match calendar is designed to easily convert into mini poster collection.

Schedules are temporary, but the joy of beautiful artwork can last forever. So if you’re looking for a new calendar to keep track of your appointments in 2025, but one that lets you keep displaying the accompanying illustrations in later years to come, Studio Ghibli has a solution with its 2025 Art Frame Calendar.

Previously only offered through the Ghibli Museum store, the calendars are now available through Donguri Kyowakoku, the Studio Ghibli specialty shop with branches nationwide.

The calendar comes with illustrations from all 23 of Ghibli’s theatrically released anime (including Earwig and the Witch, which had a theatrical run after its initial TV broadcast), spanning all the way from Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind, which released in theaters before the official founding of Studio Ghibli, to director Hayao Miyazaki’s most recent comeback project, The Boy and the Heron. Even Grave of the Fireflies, often left out of Ghibli merchandise collections because of its ownership by publisher Shinchosha, is featured.

The calendar is configured so that the top half, where the artwork is found, and the bottom, displaying the days of the month, are completely separate. This means that once the month/year is done, you can remove the artwork and hang it on your wall as a mini poster.

▼ The calendar’s dimensions are listed as pages measure 62 x 42 centimeters when unfurled, which would mean the artwork pages are 32 x 42 centimeters (12.6 x 16.5 inches).

Though not explicitly mentioned in the product description, it appears the calendar is constructed in such a way that you can freely select which pictures you want to use at any given time, as the preview photos show more than one illustration accompanying January. That would also explain why the complete bundle contains 36 pages (ostensibly one for each month, one for each of the 23 featured anime, and one with the collage of all the films together).

Meanwhile, if out of all the Ghibli classics, My Neighbor Totoro is far and away your favorite, there’s also a 2025 calendar specifically for the forest spirit and his human friends.

The 2025 My Neighbor Totoro Calendar is a more conventional design, with the illustration/month combinations locked in. Unlike the ring-bound art Frame Calendar, it doesn’t look to have been explicitly designed for displaying the art once the calendar becomes outdated, but with no overlap between the dates and drawings, some DIY mini posters are really just a few scissor snips away.

Both calendar are available at Donguri Kyowakoku branches now as well as through the chain’s online shop, with the Art Frame Calendar offered here for 3,300 yen (US$23.60) and the Totoro calendar here for 1,980 yen.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2)

