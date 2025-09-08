A year of My Neighbour Totoro plus 22 other movies, and you get to choose when to display them.

As we enter the final third of the year, it’s time to look towards 2026, and there’s no better way to do that than with a Studio Ghibli calendar. Right now, two calendars have just been unveiled by the studio, with one dedicated to My Neighbour Totoro and the other paying homage to 23 of the studio’s feature films.

▼ The “となりのトトロ” (“Tonari no Totoro” or “My Neighbour Totoro”) calendar

This wall calendar measures 36.4 x 51.5 centimetres (14-20 inches), and contains scenes from the film that you can cut out and display once the year is over.

While a lot of the film’s characters make an appearance in the calendar, many of the months feature Totoro, with the friendly giant captured in a number of smile-inducing scenes.

The calendar is as beautiful as it practical, with plenty of room for you to jot down important dates and reminders.

Those wanting to add even more Ghibli to their year can opt for the 2026 Studio Ghibli Art Frame Calendar (3,300 yen).

This calendar is designed to make it even easier to frame the artwork after use, and you’ll have a lot of scenes to choose from, with 23 films included, covering everything from Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind to The Boy and the Heron.

There’s even a panel dedicated to one of Ghibli’s lesser-known works, the 1999 film My Neighbours the Yamadas.

Other titles include Arietty, Laputa: Castle in the Sky, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and Spirited Away.

One remarkable thing about this calendar is that the artwork is supplied as loose-leaf sheets, and the top section is an “art frame” that allows you to freely change the art for any month, by inserting your favourite scene into the frame.

▼ The cream border around this scene is actually the art frame.

That means you can have your favourite film on display for a month with a special day such as a birthday, or if you’ve been collecting the calendars, which are released every year but with different artworks, you could eventually have only scenes from your favourite film on display for every month of the year.

Both calendars are open for preorders at the Ghibli Museum site now (links below), with postage set for mid-September.

The Art Frame Calendar is a particularly clever way to reuse old calendar artwork while giving fans the freedom to choose which films to display on any particular month. It’s also good incentive to keep purchasing the calendars year after year, because comparing it to the last release, the scenes just keep getting more and more beautiful.

Source: Ghibli Museum

Featured image: Ghibli Museum

Insert images: Ghibli Museum (1, 2)

