Dom Dom Burger goes big as it comes to Tokyo’s fanciest neighborhood.

Dom Dom Burger is Japan’s oldest hamburger chain, but also its most frequently forgotten. That probably has something to do with the fact that even though it was founded all the way back in 1963, there are fewer than 30 Dom Dom Burger branches nationwide, and even when they are in big cities, they’re often not in the busiest parts of them.

So it was a big deal recently when Dom Dom Burger opened a new branch in Ginza, the swankiest of swanky Tokyo neighborhoods, right in the middle of the capital.

This new location also gets a slightly new name, Dom Dom Burger Plus. If you’re wondering what the deal is with “Grill Swiss” on the bottom right corner of the awning, that’s the name of the restaurant that used to be on the first floor of the building but has now relocated to the second, becoming Dom Dom’s upstairs neighbor.

The irony of Dom Dom Burger being so often forgotten is that they make some very impressive burgers, like the monstrously delicious Marugoto (“Whole”) Crab Burger.

▼ Which we tried at Dom Dom’s Asakusa branch a while back

As an upscale branch, Dom Dom Plus has a range of all-wagyu beef burgers on its menu, as well as the Marugoto Crab…

…but on this day, Mr. Sato decided to try another oversized seafood sandwich, the humbly named Fish Burger…which still manages to look shocking!

The slice of fried fish doesn’t so much stick out from the bun as much as the bread serves as a partial covering to hold onto the exact center. Really, there’s more fish outside the bun than inside it.

Not that Mr. Sato would ever complain about a colossal burger, of course. The sandwich’s size did present a bit of a problem, though, because he knew he wouldn’t have the throat capacity to just pick it up and cram it into his mouth. Thankfully, Dom Dom Plus serves the Fish Burger with a fork, so Mr. Sato could start by using the silverware to eat the extending sections.

The fish used is walleye pollock, a kind of cod, and it was flavorful and tender, with a perfectly satisfying crispness to the breading.

Anticipating that customers will be eating part of the fish on its own, the restaurant also supplies you with tartar sauce and, on the day Mr. Sato visited, a mantai mayo sauce made with mentaiko (spicy cod roe).

▼ “Mentai mayo goes well with anything and everything.” – Mr. Sato

Finally, Mr. Sato had eaten enough for the burger to be something he could eat with his hands, and it was time to taste test its true potential…

…and it did not disappoint, with the added flavor and texture of the pillowy soft buns and shredded cabbage joining with the fish for a sublimely scrumptious eating experience.

In keeping with its upscale environment, Dom Dom Plus’ sandwiches are in the 1,000 yen (US$7.25) and up range, but lunch specials, like the one that Mr. Sato got, can be as cheap as 890 yen, making the place an affordable luxury. So it’s definitely someplace Mr. Sato hopes to eat at again soon, especially since, in keeping with the fanciness of the neighborhood, Dom Dom Plus has an extensive wine list.

And there’s something even more intriguing. Remember Grill Swiss, the restaurant upstairs from Dom Dom Burger Plus? Rumor has it that Grill Swiss was the first restaurant in Japan to serve katsu curry, and so Dom Dom Plus has an exclusive menu item you can’t get at any other branch: the Katsu Curry Burger, produced in partnership with Grill Swiss

That’s going to have to wait for another day, though, because right now Mr. Sato is very, very full from that Fish Burger.

Restaurant information

Dom Dom Burger Plus / ドムドムハンバーガープラス

Address: Tokyo-to, Chuo-ku, Ginza 3-5-16

東京都中央区銀座3-5-16

Open 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 5 p.m.-11 p.m. (weekdays), 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. (weekends)

Website

