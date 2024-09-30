A photo roundup from Japan’s biggest video game celebration.

By nature of the video game medium, if you go to the Tokyo Game Show you’re going to be spending a lot of time looking at screens, whether watching presented previews or trying out playable demos of the latest and greatest games. If you’re looking only at screens, though, you’re really missing half the show, since the cosplayers are another amazing visual component of the event.

Our Japanese-language reporter Seiji Nakazawa was at this year’s TGS on a business day, and while asking some hard-hitting investigative journalism questions, he also turned his camera to the official cosplayers at the presenters’ booths, starting with the most famous cosplayer of all, Enako.

Enako, who once again drew a massive crowd, was at the booth of developer SNK cosplaying as Hotaru Futaba to promote City of the Wolves, the long-awaited latest installment in the Fatal Fury franchise which fans have been waiting more than a quarter-century for, along with a few other cosplayers portraying other members of the game’s cast.

There was an even bigger cosplay contingent at the booth of Tencent brand Level Infinite.

Level Infinite’s biggest current hit is mobile game Goddess of Victory: Nikke. Like a lot of mobile games, it uses a free-to-play format and randomized gacha mechanic by which players acquire new characters, so for TGS, the Level Infinite booth has a real-life gacha pull.

Visitors stand at a podium, press a button, and a random selection of Nikke cosplayers emerge from an array of booths.

Creating the proper sense of gacha immersion required a huge cosplay team, with more than two dozen members.

Over at the Sega/Atlus booth, the two tightly connected companies were hyping people up for Metaphor: ReFantazio, a brand-new IP created by several key members of the team behind the Persona games.

▼ Yes, the ears are about as big as the ax blade.

The booth for Kuro Games’ Wuthering Waves featured a monster lurking in the background…

…but there was some super-deformed character cuteness too.

Duet Night Abyss isn’t actually out yet, so we’re not sure what the significance of the giant hourglass filled with what appears to be blood is, but it definitely caught our eye.

And before heading home, Seiji also stopped by the booths for Strinova…

…and Neverness to Everness.

A big thanks to everyone who posed for our camera and helping spread the fun of TGS 2024!

Photos © SoraNews24

