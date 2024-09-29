Totoro becomes the strawberry thief in this cosy new winter collection.

For many Ghibli fans, the colder months are the perfect time to cosy up on the couch with one of the studio’s anime films, and this year, they’ll be able to cosy up with some of the characters too, thanks to a new range of blankets featuring Totoro from My Neighbour Totoro and Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service.

Ranging from the very small to the very large, these blankets will warm you right through to the cockles of your heart with their cute designs, and the Totoro collection, which is dubbed “I Found a Strawberry” is reminiscent of William Morris’ famous Strawberry Thief design.

▼ Whereas Morris’ 19th century design features a bird with a strawberry in its beak, the Ghibli design sees Totoro holding the strawberry in its hand.

Totoro looks slightly different depending on which size blanket you choose, appearing with either a closed-mouth smile or a toothy grin.

The smallest of the bunch is the Throw (3,300 yen [US$22.75]) which measures 70 by 100 centimetres (27.6 by 39.3 inches), making it a good-sized lap blanket.

▼ Going slightly larger, we have the Half Blanket (5,500 yen), which measures 100 by 140 centimetres.

▼ This design shows Totoro with a super-wide grin.

Finally, we have the Blanket (8,800 yen), which is the largest of them all, at 200 by 140 centimetres.

Totoro’s smile is more demure in this design, and we get a bonus blue medium Totoro for extra cuteness.

The blankets are all smooth and soft to the touch on one side and fluffy and warm on the underside, with boa fleece providing maximum comfort.

Those wanting more of the blue-coloured Medium Totoro can opt for the new Medium Totoro Silhouette design, which is available as a Throw for 3,300 yen…

▼…a Half Blanket for 5,500 yen…

▼…and a Blanket for 7,700 yen.

Joining Totoro for this outing is a Kiki’s Delivery Service Throw (3,300 yen), with a design named “Bread and Jiji“.

Jiji lovers may be disappointed to learn that this is the only blanket currently in the new release, but this cloud has a silver lining because the Ghibli-affiliated retail chain that’s selling the blankets has also restocked some additional designs for autumn, including this “Vineyard” lap blanket, for 3,300 yen.

Jiji also appears in a trio of blankets made with “opal-processed” fabric, which gives the patterns three-dimensional texture.

The Opal Processed blankets retail for 3,300 yen, and include designs dedicated to Totoro…

<

▼ …and the Soot Sprites.

<

The other restocked blankets are all dedicated to My Neighbour Totoro, with the Big Totoro Sillhouette Throw, Half Blanket and Blanket priced at 3,300 yen, 5,500 yen and 7,700 yen respectively.

▼ Throw

▼ Half Blanket

▼ Blanket

There’s also a “Catbus Silhouette” design, in the same sizes and at the same price points as the Big Totoro collection.

▼ Throw

▼ Half Blanket

▼ Blanket

Rounding off the range are two more lap blankets, with one adorned in Soot Sprites for 3,300 yen…

▼…and one featuring an adorable design called “Forest Bus Stop”, priced at 2,750 yen.



If you really want to wrap yourself up in the world of My Neighbour Totoro, there are also a couple of “Sleepers”, available in a small size for kids and a large size for adults, so parents can match their children when it’s time to sleep or take a cosy nap.

▼ The two designs are “Waiting for the Catbus“…

▼ …and “Good Day for a Nap“.

That’s a whole lot of warmth to keep us cosy for the rest of the year, and through future cold seasons too, but as always stocks are limited so you’ll want to stop by a Donguri Kyowakoku branch in Japan or shop at the online store to avoid missing out. And don’t forget to check out the Howl’s Moving Castle shawl and cardigan while you’re there!

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2)

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21)

