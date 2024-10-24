Will the viral #grimaceshake trend catch on in Japan?

Last year, Grimace made a comeback at McDonald’s in the U.S. with a new purple-coloured shake released in the character’s honour. The shake then travelled further abroad, popping up at branches in Canada, the U.K., Norway, New Zealand and Australia, and wherever it went it became a viral trend on social media, with users filming themselves in dark and deathly staged situations after drinking the beverage, building up the narrative that this was a menu item with secret powers.

Now, customers in Japan will be able to try the drink for themselves, as the chain has announced that the Grimace Shake will finally be arriving on our shores. Here to promote it is the giant, milkshake-loving character himself, in a new commercial where he’s shown arriving in Japan and exploring the country, complete with a ride on a Japanese train.

▼ Check out the ad below.

The Grimace Shake set to be released in Japan contains blueberry yoghurt flavours and features a swirled appearance that matches the swirls on the cup. This cup is an original design that’s very different to the ones used for Grimace Shakes overseas, which use clear cups without the hypnotic swirls that helped to make the character famous when he first appeared in the ’70s.

▼ The creamy blueberry yoghurt-flavoured shake is said to have a fruity sweetness, thanks to the addition of blueberry juice.

The new drink will be available in small and medium sizes, priced at 170 yen (US$1.11) and 240 yen respectively, and will be on the menu from 30 October until late November.

Source, insert images: Press release

Featured image: YouTube/マクドナルド公式（McDonald’s）

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!