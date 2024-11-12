Donkey Kong creator Shigeru Miyamoto gives video tour of brand-new expansion to USJ’s Super Nintendo World.

No one could blame Nintendo/theme park fans for getting a little antsy about the promised Donkey Kong expansion to Universal Studios Japan’s Super Nintendo World area. After being first announced back in 2021, the Osaka park has been pretty tight-lipped with updates, and after promising it would open in the spring of 2024, USJ waited all the way until April of this year to say that it was being delayed to a nebulous “second half of 2024.”

But now everyone can breathe a sight of relief, and let out a shout of joy, as there’s an official opening date for Donkey Kong Country, as the new area is called, which is set for next month, and also an extensive new preview video hosted by none other than the creator of Donkey Kong/Super Mario himself, Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto.

After leading us through the tunnel that connects the Mushroom Kingdom to the jungles of Donkey Kong Country, Miyamoto begins the tour by highlighting the architecture and interactive play features of the new zone, which expands the Super Nintendo World area to roughly 1.7 times its original size. First up is a Donkey Konga-inspired set of bongo drums that guests can play in teams of three, with a special surprise if they can match the rhythm of the flashing lights in front of them. Also hidden throughout the area are video-game style blocks that spell out Donkey Kong’s name, which you can search for and interact with using Super Nintendo World’s Power-Up Bands.

The main attraction of Donkey Kong Country, though, is the Golden Temple, a real-world recreation of the setting of the climax of Donkey Kong Country Returns.

The temple serves as the staging area for the Donkey Kong Crazy Minecart roller coaster, and since the line is sure to be long, the designers have made sure there’s plenty to keep you entertained while you’re waiting, from evocative murals…

…to some very impressive talking animatronics establishing the ride’s backstory, in which Donkey and Diddy Kong have to keep the Golden Banana out of the clutches of the Tiki Tak Tribe.

Once you do board the coaster, the ride starts with your cart being launched from one of the game series’ iconic barrel cannons, and there are even, according to the designers, parts where your cart will jump off the tracks, though Miyamoto still says that Donkey Kong Crazy Minecart is an attraction the whole family can enjoy.

Elsewhere in the new area you can grab banana desserts and meaty hot dogs at Jungle Beat Shakes…

… pick up exclusive merch at Funky’s Fly ‘n’ Buy…

…and even stop by Donkey Kong’s house to snap photos with the big guy himself.

US has also announced that a limited selection of Donkey Kong merch will go on sale within the park this Wednesday…

…while Donkey Kong Country itself will have its grand opening on December 11.

Source: PR Times

Top image: YouTube/Nintendo 公式チャンネル

Insert images: YouTube/Nintendo 公式チャンネル, PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!