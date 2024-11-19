An entertainment show in Tokyo’s center of traditional culture combines the old with the new in a flaming, nonverbal spectacle.

Looking for some thrills in Tokyo that won’t take up a whole afternoon? The Asakusa Samurai x Live Show, shortened to Asakusa Samuraive Show, is the perfect way to get in your fix of traditional sword combat and more with a uniquely modern twist.

The show is being held for one more week at the Asakusa Kagekijo Theater in Tokyo’s Asakusa district, which grew to become a popular entertainment district during the Edo period (1603-1868). Furthermore, the theater is managed by Asakusa Hanayashiki, Japan’s oldest amusement park, and is conveniently located just steps away from Senso-ji, Tokyo’s most famous temple and a must-see for first-time visitors to Japan.

▼ Asakusa Kagekijo Theater

Japanese actors Yuki Saotome and Kotaro Nakamura (the latter of whom is a classically trained kabuki performer) are currently starring in the limited-time show.

In terms of the the content, the Asakusa Samuraive Show deftly weaves together traditional Japanese culture and modern entertainment in a one-hour, nonverbal production suitable for theatergoers who speak any language. It incorporates sword fighting, dancing, and acrobatics all in one.

The show’s highlight is undoubtedly a fire-sword performance accompanied by an ensemble of live, traditional Japanese instruments.

The Asakusa Samuraive Show has a limited, two-week run, with one week already having concluded and the remaining shows taking place November 18 through 21. Two shows are held per day at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and tickets range from 6,000-8,000 yen (US$38.88-51.84) depending on the seating.

Once you’ve worked up an appetite watching all of the stunts on stage, we recommend grabbing one of these gorgeous Japanese garden green tea crepes right around the corner as well.

Theater information

Asakusa Kagekijo Theater / 浅草花劇場

Address: Tokyo-to, Taito-ku, Asakusa 2-28-1

東京都台東区浅草 2-28-1

Website

Source, images: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

