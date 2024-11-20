Creator Kentaro Miura’s dark fantasy leads line of apparel salutes to enduring classics of the manga world.

Uniqlo has announced the start of its Manga Curation UT project. Part of its UT graphic T-shirt series, Manga Curation will focus on works that have found enduring fanbases thanks to the artistry of their setting and story.

Three different series are going to be included in the Manga Curation line, and while two remain under wraps for the time being, we now know that Uniqlo will be shining a spotlight on dark fantasy saga Berserk.

Two different designs will be on offer, the first of which features protagonist Guts, clad in his set of Berserker Armor and shouldering his massive Dragon Slayer great sword, underneath the Berserk title rendered in Japanese in a bloody brushstroke-style font.

▼ The Berserk logo also shows up on the inside of the shirt’s collar.

In stark opposition to Guts’ shirt, in both fabric color and represented characters, the second Berserk Manga Curation tee has Femto, the evolved/corrupted form of Guts’ former friend Griffith, striking an imposing pose with the other members of the demonic quintet known as the God Hand, accompanied by text declaring “The promised time has come.”

Both shirts are priced at 1,990 yen (US$13), and if you’re having trouble choosing between the two, you’ve still got time to make up your mind, as the Manga Curation UT collection is scheduled to go on sale in mid-February.

Source: Uniqlo via Manga Watch

Top image: Uniqlo

Insert images: Uniqlo (1, 2)

Follow Casey on Twitter, where he's hoping Ranma 1/2 is also part of the Manga Curation line.