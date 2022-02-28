New designs by artist duo Magma will feature Pikachu, Charizard, and other fan favorites composed from collages of objects.

What better way to celebrate Pokémon Day on February 27 than with the announcement of a Uniqlo collaboration for a new collection of themed T-shirts?

Uniqlo’s graphic T-shirt brand UT is partnering with Japanese artist duo Magma to release the second series in its “Pokémon Meets Artist” collection of shirts. The first series was released in August 2021 and featured artwork by Meguru Yamaguchi and James Jarvis. The designs by Magma, who are known for creating “analog” composites of everyday items such as scrap wood and electronic parts, will show Pokémon in a whole new way that we’ve never seen before. Examples of Magma’s previous collaborations include Nike and BnA_WALL, an art hotel in Nihonbashi, Tokyo.

▼ How Magma’s “Pokémon Meets Artist” shirt designs were created

The upcoming series consists of four styles for adults (termed “Men” on Uniqlo’s online shop, but they’re really unisex) and four styles for kids, with Generation I stars Pikachu, Charizard, Psyduck, Magikarp, and Magnemite taking center stage in the designs.

Adult styles (1,500 yen/US$13)

First up is your friendly neighborhood Pikachu with the famous “Gotta catch ’em all!” slogan.

A cleverly constructed Magnemite graces the back of another shirt.

Magikarp, you may not be able to do much damage, but you’ve won the battle for our hearts.

The shirt with Psyduck and “Spacing out now” is a complete mood that we’d like in on.

Kid styles (990 yen each)

The kids’ collection also features the Pikachu design, but with a sunny yellow background this time.

Generation IV starters Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup frolic in this slightly different kind of illustration.

Charizard is indeed “A powerful opponent”–and we’re powerfully upset that this one doesn’t come in adult sizes, too.

Lastly, another illustrated shirt features a composite image of (clockwise, from top): Gengar, Dragonite, Rillaboom, Pikachu, Lucario, and Gyarados.

If this fresh new combination of Pokémon and contemporary art has you ready to buy ’em all, the graphic T-shirts will be available at Uniqlo Japan locations in mid-April. Until then, you can satisfy your Poké cravings through the new live-action Pokémon cooking videos instead.

Source: Uniqlo via Kai-You

Featured image: Uniqlo

Images: Uniqlo (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8)

