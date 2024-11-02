Because what’s a birthday party without a special dessert?

Hello Kitty has been spending a lot of time at McDonald’s Japan these days, thanks to an adorable set of Happy Meal toys featuring the Sanrio star as well as her acting gig in a commercial for the burger chain. She’s saved room for dessert, though, as Baskin-Robbins Japan has now kicked off its Hello Ice Cream promotion, which also doubles as a 50th birthday party for Kitty-chan.

As of November 1, Hello Kitty’s official birthday, Baskin-Robbins is offering a Hello Kitty Birthday Double Cup, which gets you two scoops of any of Baskin-Robbins’ 31 flavors served in a special cup decorated with the original Hello Kitty illustration from 1974. You also get a very special topping, as the red reproduction of the character’s iconic red bow isn’t decorative, but instead made out of chocolate!

To sweeten the sweets deal, the Birthday Double Cup also comes with an exclusive charm, borrowing Kitty-chan’s original pose while giving her an ice cream cone to enjoy and a bow with a pattern based on Baskin-Robbin’s Japan’s perennially popular Love Potion 31 flavor. In a thoughtful touch, the charm has both a metal clasp, so that you can attach it to a bag strap or key holder, and also a silicone ring that you can stretch around a pen or dessert spoon.

There’s also a standard Hello Kitty Double Cup that doesn’t include the charm, but still gets you two scoops of ice cream in a Hello Kitty cup, this time letting you pick between two different illustration patterns.

In a somewhat confusing configuration, the standard Hello Kitty Double Cup comes with pink chocolate Hello Kitty ribbon toppings, but only while supplies last. On the other hand, the Birthday Double Cup guarantees you the red chocolate ribbon, but the charms are a limited-quantity extra.

If you’re in the mood for a more deluxe dessert, there’s also the Hello Kitty Birthday Apple Pie Sundae.

Described as an ice cream version of the apple pie that Hello Kitty’s mom bakes, this comes with two small scoops of ice cream, whipped cream, a sweet sauce with apple pieces, and a Hello Kitty chocolate. Most importantly, though, it also comes with a reusable microfiber Hello Kitty cup sleeve, which absorbs moisture and, just as crucially, looks really, really cute.

And finally, if you’re throwing a party to celebrate Kitty-chan’s birthday, or happen to have any other ice cream socializing plans, the Hello Kitty Birthday Set is a boxed set of eight small or medium ice cream cups that also includes a 90 x 60-centimeter (35.4 x 23.6-inch) blanket.

▼ No, we won’t blame you if you don’t mention the blanket to your friends so that you can keep it for yourself.

The Hello Kitty Double Cup is priced at 510 yen (US$3.40) for small scoops or 760 for medium, with the Birthday Double Cup 660/910 yen, the Apple Pie Sundae 1,350 yen, and the Birthday Set 2,800/3,500 yen. They’re all available between now and November 20, but if you can’t make it to Baskin-Robbins by then, don’t worry, because there’s another yet-to-be-revealed selection of Hello Kitty treats coming to the chain at the end of this month.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]