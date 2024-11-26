We’d like to shake the hand of the Parasyte shirts’ designer…maybe…

Last week Uniqlo showed off its newest T-shirt designs, saluting manga artist Kentaro Miura’s epic Berserk. However, the Berserk shirts were just the start of Uniqlo’s Manga Curation UT project, and now they’re ready to show us the next batch of designs, which also draw from a darkly compelling manga/anime franchise.

Parasyte, created by Hitoshi Iwaaki, is a unique mix of body horror, shocking violence, and occasional absurd comedy as high school student Shinichi Izumi’s life gets upended by the arrival of an alien parasite who takes up residence in Shinichi’s right hand. Migi, as the parasite comes to be known, is in many ways as clinically unconcerned with human morality and empathy as the parasites who’ve infected other people on earth. He’s just a bit less bloodthirsty than the rest of his extraterrestrial brethren, though, and so Shinichi and Migi enter into a sort of pact wherein Shinichi borrows Migi’s powers to protect humanity, and Migi keeps his host safe to ensure their shared survival.

The front of the Uniqlo T-shirt has a drawing of Migi, in his stabby/slashy combat form, overlayed on Shinichi’s regular right hand.

▼ You can also spot the series logo, written in Japanese kanji characters, inside the collar.

Around back, we see Migi in a more relaxed pose, holding a pencil in one of his…hands? Tentacles? Anyway, he’s holding a pencil.

▼ Migi’s name comes from migi, the Japanese word for “right,” but he was renamed “Lefty” in he earliest official English translations of the Parasyte manga, which were published in an era where reversing the artwork for English-reading countries was still the norm, making the alien appear on Shinichi’s left hand in the process.

The second Parasyte shirt only has graphics on the front, but it actually offers the greater variety of artwork, depicting a number of Migi’s transformations and some relaxed moments for parasite and host, plus the Parasyte logo underneath the illustrations.

As with the Berserk ones, Uniqlo’s Parasyte shirts are price at 1,990 yen (US$13) each and scheduled to go on sale in mid-February, as are the designs for the third, not-yet-revealed series that will also be part of the Manga Curation UT lineup.

Source: Uniqlo

Top image: Uniqlo

Insert images: Uniqlo (1, 2)

