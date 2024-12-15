It’s like a T-shirt for your face.

How many times has this happened to you? You’ve woken up and slipped on your favorite Judas Priest T-shirt, only to remember you have to present the corporate earnings report at the annual shareholders meeting later that day. It’s a total drag we have to surrender our passion for metal just to attend so-called “social” events where garments with blood, sharp objects, and skulls are frowned upon.

▼ What if you have an appetite for destruction and hors d’oeuvres?

Photo ©SoraNews24

This is exactly the thinking that gave birth to Loud Eyewear, a group of manufacturers and craftspeople who normally do OEM for leading brands out of Sabae City, Fukui Prefecture, said to be one of the three largest eyewear-producing regions in the world. Using their world-class techniques, Loud Eyewear has developed a range of glasses that allows you to maintain your metal pride in any situation.

Three bands have been given the Loud Eyewear treatment, each with a pair of glasses representing three of their albums. Each is adorned with the names and logos of the bands in a way that’s subtle but not too subtle.

First up, now, we can all be the clairvoyant with Iron Maiden glasses. Each frame has the band’s name embossed on the temple and the names of the albums Killers, The Number of the Beast, and Seventh Son of a Seventh Son written on the inner side of the temple.

▼ Seventh Son of a Seventh Son

Lenses are also available in grey and brown tints, but nothing too dark because we all feel a little strange, a little anxious when it’s dark.

▼ Killers (with brown tint option)

▼ The Number of the Beast (with grey tint option)

The frames also have studs for a slight metal touch and each pair comes with a large 50 square-centimeter (7.75 square-inch) microfiber cloth featuring the album art. They’re perfect for wiping the lenses as well as your guitar.

Next up, you can break the law but you won’t break a leg tripping over stuff while wearing the frames of these beauties based on Judas Priest‘s albums British Steel, Painkiller, and Screaming for Vengeance.

▼ British Steel (with brown tint option)

▼ Painkiller

▼ Screaming for Vengeance (with grey tint option)

In addition to the band and album names on the temples, each frame includes studs and the Judas Priest logo near the hinge.

And once again, each album is also represented as a large microfiber cloth.

Finally, down from a lacerated sky comes the Slayer line of eyewear.

Here glasses based on Reign in the Blood, Seasons in the Abyss, and South of Heaven have been developed.

▼ Reign in Blood (with brown tint option)

▼ Seasons in the Abyss

▼ South of Heaven (with grey tint option)

Strangely, this time the Seasons in the Abyss cover is not available as a cloth. Instead there’s the option to get one with the Slayer logo. I’m not sure why this is. It doesn’t seem like a copyright issue since the same artist did all three covers and it’s hardly more disturbing than any other Slayer cover.

All of the glasses also come with a display stand for you to put them or anything else you’d like on, such as your heavy metal cookbooks.

Each pair costs 20,000 yen (US$131) and an extra 1,000 yen if tinted lenses are desired. It’s a pretty good price for what appear to be really well-made and nice-looking glasses. I’d even recommend them to non-fans of the genre if it weren’t for the constant risk of them being called “poser” and challenged to name five songs from the band written on them.

Source: Loud Eyewear, PR Times

Images: PR Times (unless otherwise noted)

