Beefy, melty, potentially spicy burgers to end and begin the year with.

As we get into mid-December, it’s natural to find yourself thinking of ways to put a finishing flourish on 2024, or to beginning with a bang in 2025. Obviously, here at SoraNews24 such ambitions are overlaid on our constant standard mentality of thinking about food, so we’re happy to hear that Lotteria is cooking up something special for the New Year’s season.

Going on sale soon from the fast food chain are four varieties of Torotama Gyusukiyaki Burgers. Breaking that name down into bite-sized pieces, “toro” and “tama” are shortened versions of the words torori/”melty” and tamago/”egg,” and “gyu” signifies “beef.” Sukiyaki, of course, refers to the traditional Japanese hot pot dish with simmered beef as its star ingredient.

▼ Officially Lotteria calls it the Beef Sukiyaki Burger with Toro-Tama in English, which does have a certain linguistic flair to it, but also sort of sounds like the translator clocked out early and went to lunch (possibly to eat a sukiyaki burger).

Starting with the most comparatively basic of this decadent bunch, the Torori Gyusukiyaki Burger combines a hamburger patty with a beefy pile of beef short ribs, called kalbi in Japan. Between them is the melty fried egg, so that when you bite into the sandwich you’ll get the sensation of dipping strips of beef into egg, considered the ideal way to eat sukiyaki. There’s also the sukiyaki sauce drizzled over the beef, replicating the flavors of the hot pot’s broth with notes of bonito dashi (soup stock).

Joining the standard sukiyaki burger is the Umakara (“deliciously spicy”) Torotama Gyusukiyaki Burger, which adds a spicy sauce into the condiment mix…

…and if you’ve got colossal carnivorous cravings, both the spicy and non-spicy sandwiches can be ordered as Double Beef (or “Bai-mori,” if you’re ordering in Japanese) variants with twice as much beef short rib, officially called the

▼ Or you could eat them both in one sitting for four times the kalbi!

The sukiyaki burgers are returning to Lotteria’s menu for the first time in almost a year, though the egg-less version isn’t part of this comeback tour, perhaps because if you’re going to treat yourself to a sukiyaki burger, you may as well treat yourself to one with the works, right?

The basic Torotama Gyusukiyaki Burgers is priced at 590 yen (US$3.95) and the spicy at 610, with the double-beef versions an additional 200 yen each. The whole herd arrives at Lotteria on December 20 and is scheduled to be available until late January, while supplies last.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!