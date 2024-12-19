No more konjac-made imitations — finally, authentic ramen!

Over the past decade, Japanese vending machines have expanded beyond drinks to include food items as well, with one of the most exciting options being canned ramen. However, the canned ramen you get in vending machines has never been exactly like the real thing, because the “noodles” are made with konjac instead of wheat.

▼ As you can see, konjac noodles are shinier and more transparent than regular noodles.

Photo©SoraNews24

The main reason why konjac is used is because the starchiness of the root vegetable provides a longlasting firmness to mimic the texture of freshly made noodles throughout the product’s shelf-life. However, the taste and texture is different to the noodles you’d usually enjoy at a ramen restaurant, so true noodle aficionados have been left out in the cold.

That all changes now though, as Japanese noodle manufacturer Maruyama Seimen has started selling canned ramen that contains wheat noodles, which is a world-first in the industry.

This new product is a game changer for ramen lovers because not only does it contain wheat noodles, it has a great-tasting soy sauce broth and ingredients like green onion, menma (fermented bamboo shoots) and chashu pork.

▼ Plus, it’s served piping hot.

At 500 yen (US$3.25), this is on the pricier end of what you’d ordinarily see in a vending machine, but with a unique manufacturing method behind the product, it promises to deliver a canned ramen experience unlike any other.

These newly developed wheat noodles retain their firmness despite sitting in the broth for long periods, so you can rest assured that the taste and texture is similar to a real bowl of ramen.

Founded in 1958, Maruyama Seimen has decades of experience in manufacturing noodles for food-related businesses, and is constantly seeking out ways to invigorate the noodle industry, which is currently suffering due to a lack of successors.

▼ Maruyama Seimen

The company has already sparked a lot of interest with the new canned ramen, but you may have to travel to try it, as it will be sold in vending machines at 150 locations in Miyagi Prefecture and 100 locations in Mito City, Ibaraki Prefecture, before being rolled out at other locations.

▼ The product can be found in “With Drink” machines operated by Sun Vending.

Chopsticks aren’t included with the product, so you can either slurp it straight from the can or wait until you get home to pop it into a bowl. And if you’d like to add some canned tonkotsu noodle broth to the mix, we won’t judge you!

Source, images: PR Times unless otherwise stated

