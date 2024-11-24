Find out if Morioka Reimen is a famous specialty worth canning.



In today’s post-pandemic Japan you can find a lot of unusual products in vending machines, particularly when it comes to canned goods, with everything from hot pots to omelettes now available in cans. However, the other day our reporter Haruka Takagi came across a vending machine that stocked something she’d never seen before: Morioka Reimen.

▼ Haruka found the product in a vending machine inside the lobby of a business hotel in Aichi Prefecture.

The machine was well stocked with “night accompaniments” such as alcoholic beverages and snacks, but canned Morioka Reimen? Now this was something Haruka had to try.

▼ Reimen, which translates as “cold noodles”, is a local specialty from Morioka in Iwate Prefecture.

A can of noodles would be too small for dinner, and too large for a side dish, so Haruka figured these would likely be popular as a late-night snack.

▼ Either way, it piqued her curiosity, so she purchased one for 580 yen (US$3.75).

Haruka had already eaten dinner at a nearby restaurant so she decided to keep the canned meal for when she got home.

This was her first time trying noodles in a can, and the paper label with “冷麺缶” (“reimen can” or “canned cold noodles”) printed on it was a nice touch that drew her in.

▼ Peeling off the lid, Haruka was excited to find the can was filled a brown broth containing sesame seeds.

A rich, meaty aroma emanated from the can, and when she took a sip, she was surprised to discover the broth had a delicious flavour that was sweet and slightly spicy, with the beef stock base adding extra depth to the mix.

▼ Another surprise was the grilled pork, which was much larger than the diameter of the can.

▼ Plus, there was a quail egg hidden inside as well!

Both the egg and the pork had been marinating in the soup for a long period of time so the flavour had soaked right through to the core, making them soft and tasty.

▼ But how were the noodles?

The noodles were translucent and not soggy at all. In fact, the moment Haruka slurped them up into her mouth, she could feel they had a pleasant elasticity.

Wondering how they were able to stop the noodles from becoming soggy, she took a look at the back of the can and found that these weren’t regular wheat noodles, instead they were made with konyaku.

Konyaku, or devil’s tongue, is known for having zero calories, so this only added to the appeal of the product. It can be a divisive ingredient, though, with some people disliking the taste and texture, but these noodles were so good even those who don’t usually like konyaku would describe them as delicious.

The springy texture made the noodles easy to eat, while the canning process allowed them to be fully imbued with the taste of the broth. It was surprisingly tasty for a canned product, and with the entire serving containing only 161 kilocalories, Haruka didn’t hesitate to drink the whole thing, including the soup.

Now she’s lamenting the fact that Morioka Cold Noodles in a can aren’t available everywhere because if they were, she wouldn’t hesitate to buy one at least once a week. So if you’d like to drink cold noodles from a can, you have nothing to fear — keep an eye out for them during your travels, where you’re most likely to find them being sold in Iwate Prefecture or at the Iwate Ginga Plaza antenna shop in Tokyo. Happy slurping!

Shop information

Iwate Ginga Plaza / いわて銀河プラザ

Address: Tokyo-to, Chuo-ku, Ginza 5-15-1

東京都中央区銀座5丁目15-1

Open 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. (Until 5:00 p.m. on the last day of every month)

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]