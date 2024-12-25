Sending out a happy holiday wish for all of our readers around the world.

With Japan having just had an unusually warm autumn, winter sort of snuck up on us this year, but between the sights of twinkling lights, the sounds of holiday music, and the smell of fried chicken, there’s no mistake that Christmas is here!

As we do every year, we’ll be taking the day off to rest, relax, and do whatever other fun stuff strikes our fancy, regardless of whether or not it starts with an R. Before we do that, though, we wanted to take a moment to thank each and every one of our readers for the wonderful gifts you’ve been giving us all year long by visiting SoraNews24 and reading and sharing our articles.

For those of you residing or traveling in Japan, maybe we’ll bump into each other while admiring the Super Mario illuminations in downtown Tokyo’s Maunouchi neighborhood, strolling through the lovely bayside Christmas market in Yokohama, or otherwise encounter each other while we’re out and about spreading good cheer (and staying out of trouble with the law, of course). Or maybe you’re having a laid-back Christmas at home, perhaps sprinkling some Christmas cake furikake onto rice. If you’re not in Japan right now, perhaps you’re gearing up for a trip here before your winter vacation is over, or maybe your travel plans are brining you here sometime later on. Wherever you are, though, we hope you have a bright and happy holiday season, and we’ll see you all again tomorrow!

Photo © SoraNews24

