Wishing a merry Christmas to SoraNews24 fans all over the world.

Yes, we did remember to put out cookies and milk for Santa-san, as everyone respectfully calls him in Japan, before we want to bed last night. While we were at it, though, we decided to stockpile some treats for ourselves too, though, and so we’ll be taking the day off today to munch, loaf, and do all the other great things to do in our cozy heated homes on a chilly winter day.

Before our mouths are full of Fluffy Pikachu donuts, though, we want to say merry Christmas and wish a happy holiday season to all of you who have visited SoraNews24 and shared our stories with your friends and families. We strive to bring you the best articles about Japan and Japanese culture that we can, and it’s because you’re the best audience out there. Wherever you are in the world, we hope you’re happy and cozy, maybe listening to some of Japan’s top songs for 2025, working out plans to take a ride on the Final Fantasy Shinkansen, or just doing like we are and starting your day off with some special-occasion sweets (though hopefully not with any fishing hooks indie of them).

Once again, a warm merry Christmas and gigantic thank-you to all of you, and we’ll see you again tomorrow!

