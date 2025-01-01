Wishing you all luck and happiness for the Year of the Snake.



It’s been an eventful year here in Japan, with samurai shows, haunted taxis, poop festivals, Christmas displays and junkissa trips keeping us busy throughout 2024. Now, as we prepare for another year of revelry, we’ll be taking some time to relax and unwind with some Japanese traditions on this first day of the year, which include taking the day off to spend time with family, and we hope you’re all able to take the day off and enjoy the start of the year too.

As we enter the Year of the Snake, we’d like to thank you, dear reader, for stopping by our site and supporting us over the past twelve months. It’s because of you that we’re able to keep unearthing Japan’s hidden gems before other media sources hear about them, and we vow to continue sharing the country’s little-known secrets with you in the year to come.

So let us take a moment to raise a Starbucks zodiac mug to all of our readers as we say “Akemashite Omedetou Gozaimasu!” (“Happy New Year!“) We hope you achieve all that you’re striving for this year and receive nothing but love, luck and happiness in the months ahead. We’ll be back with you from tomorrow with more news — and lucky bags — from Japan, and we look forward to being by your side throughout 2025.

Featured image: Pakutaso

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!