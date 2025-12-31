Wishing a warm start to 2026 to our community of readers from around the world.

Happy New Year, SoraNews24 readers around the globe!

After 12 months of wild adventures that took us from the top of a Japanese volcano right through to the Osaka Expo, all while catching Pokémon doughnuts and breathtaking illuminations along the way, we’re buzzing with excitement to flip the calendar over with you to 2026.

With 2026 being the Year of the Horse, we’ll be galloping into the next 12 months with even more discoveries you won’t find anywhere else, like tips on where to find the most unusual sushi meals, and of course, the best matcha finds, that may or may not include 7-Eleven burritos. ​

A massive thank you for diving into our stories – whether you’re chasing Mt Fuji views without the climb, pondering thug wear purchases, looking for under-the-radar hotels and little-known foods, or following up on all the latest Sanrio collaborations, your clicks, shares, and comments fuel our daily grind to bring Japan’s coolest news straight to you.

Wishing you all a fantastic year ahead filled with fun times, tasty treats, and unexpected joys – no matter where you are in the world. We’ll be back tomorrow, with the latest scoop on all things Japan. Akemashite omedetou gozaimasu!​

Featured image: Pakutaso (edited by SoraNews24)

