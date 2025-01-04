A new adventure begins for video game fans…

Gamers are no stranger to adventure, so when New Year’s rolls around in Japan, they’re more than ready to go on the hunt for fukubukro, as “lucky bags” filled with bargain goods are known in Japan.

This year, our reporter Ikuna Kamezawa joined thousands of other gamers in applying for the Square Enix lottery, in an attempt to secure one of their lucky bags. The game developer had a few bags available, covering titles such as Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy XIV, but in the end Ikuna was one of the lucky few who won the privilege of purchasing the Final Fantasy lucky bag for 10,000 yen (US$63.63).

When the “bag” arrived in a box at her doorstep on New Year’s Day, Ikuna wasted no time in ripping it open.

▼ The first thing to greet her was a Chocobo gift card, which gave her a 500-yen discount at the Square Enix online store.

▼ Beneath the Chocobo, Ikuna was met by a couple of Cactuars!

▼ Excitedly pulling the contents out of the box, Ikuna found 10 items, including a cute cube-shaped Moogle plushie.

▼ Final Fantasy Cactuar Plushie, Final Fantasy Cactuar Mask

▼ Final Fantasy VII “Zack Fair” figurine



▼ Final Fantasy VII — 1,000 piece jigsaw puzzle

▼ Final Fantasy VII Remake Personal Aroma Fan Shinra Company

▼ What really appealed to Ikuna was the number of Pixel Remaster goods in the box, namely a Smartphone Shoulder Strap…

▼ …and a Final Fantasy Dot Rubber Strap (vol.3 and vol.4).



The rubber straps cover a wide range of characters, and one that Ikuna received was Kuja from Final Fantasy IX.

Ikuna’s favourite item, however, was the Final Fantasy Series Pixelight — FF Pixel Remaster White Mage.

This gorgeous little item shines bright, allowing you to add some healing magic to your home.

This was a fantastic pack of goods that Ikuna was very happy with, and she reckons it was a great return for her 10,000 yen. Not only did it surprise her with goods and discoveries she never saw coming, it satisfied her lust for adventure at the start of a new year. Now she has her fingers crossed to win the lottery again next year!

