Intentional or not, there’s one anime icon we’ll always think of when we see this intimate apparel.

More than a few fashion companies in Japan offer lucky bags/fukubukuro at New Year’s, bundling up a number of apparel items in a blind-buy grab bag of style and surprises. It’s not just outerwear designers that do this either, as Peach John, one of Japan’s most popular lingerie brands, has an annual lucky bag too.

Now, seeing as how you don’t know what’s in a lucky bag until you buy it, you obviously can’t try the items on first either. That might seem like it would present a problem with intimate apparel, but Peach John resolves this issue by grouping their lucky bags by underwire measurement and cup size. This year, in addition to offering lucky bags for purchase in-store, Peach John also made them available for order through their online store, which is where our Japanese-language reporter Ikuna Kamezawa got hers.

This isn’t Ikuna’s first time to try her luck with Peach John’s lucky bag, though. She’s bought the brand’s fukubukuro for the last few years, and in her experience there’s always one rather unique bra/panty set. For example, Ikuna’s Peach John bundle last year included a navy-blue T-back that looked very much like a bat spreading its wings to fly through the night skies.

This year’s Peach John lucky bag was priced at 5,500 yen (US$35) and contains three bras and three pairs of panties, making it a very attractive deal in terms of lingerie for your yen. But would it provide the uniqueness that we’ve come to expect? The only way to find out was to open up the bag, which had five smaller bags inside of it.

At first we thought there might be one bag missing, but it turned out that a matching white set of bra and panties had been bagged together.

These weren’t particularly playful or provocative, but they were still a nice, classic look, something that could be worn by women across a pretty wide range of ages and fashion philosophies, so Ikuna had no complaints.

Bagged separately were a pale pink bra and some lavender panties. Again, nothing outlandish, but still attractive enough designs with understated classiness to them. Ikuna couldn’t help feeling, though, that they don’t necessarily go all that well each other, and that she’d probably be better off looking for partners for them from among her preexisting lingerie wardrobe.

The final two pieces inside the lucky bag were also separately wrapped. However, these two were quite clearly designed as a set, and here is where Peach John’s designers finally let their creative colors fly!

It’s an unquestionably bold design, with lacy see-through sections and a sort of fantasy-Asia air to it. Ikuna was especially impressed by the backside of the panties, with its minimal visual coverage and opening just below the waistline.

But more than anything, it’s the color scheme that commands attention by sliding a step over on the color wheel and skipping past yellow to instead put green with purple.

The more she looked at it, the more Ikuna felt like she’d seen this combination of colors in an iconic anime design. At first she thought she might be being reminded of Evangelion Unit-01, but that has a lot more purple with just a few green highlights, as seen in its McDonald’s Japan spokesmecha appearances. There’s also a lot of white in the Peach John lingerie, plus a band of orangish brown, further distancing it from the Eva.

Hmm…what was it…the character with this color scheme was right on the tip of Ikuna’s brain…

And then it hit Ikuna like a ton of bricks…or maybe we should say it hit her like a Special Beam Cannon/Makankosappo blast. This color combination…

…is Piccolo’s, from Dragon Ball Z!

Now, just like with another fashion ensemble that reminded us a powerful anime/video game martial artist, we can’t say for sure whether or not Peach John was specifically/explicitly trying to make us think of the stoic Namekian when they designed this lingerie set. Now that the visual connection has clicked, though, we’re going to have a hard time not thinking about it, so considering how many times Piccolo has put his life on the line in Dragon Ball duels, maybe these would make the perfect showdown panties.

