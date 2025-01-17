Special sweets made with strawberries from Tochigi even have a sweet backstory.

This year My Melody is celebrating the 50th anniversary of her debut as a Sanrio star, with her official birthday listed as January 15. Ordinarily, this would mean a birthday cake is in order, but cafe chain Flipper’s is instead asking “Why not a birthday pancake?”

Don’t worry that My Melody is getting shortchanged on sweetness or decadence here, as the My Melody Miracle Pancakes lean very heavily into the dessert aspect associated with pancakes in Japan, where they’re not so commonly eaten for breakfast. Flipper’s even describes its Miracle Pancakes as little souffles, and in the case of the special My Melody batch they’re accompanied by Tochiaika strawberries. First grown in Tochigi Prefecture (Japan’s top strawberry producer) in 2019, Tochiaika are known for their high sugar content that makes them extra sweet and flavorful, with just a touch of tartness.

In addition to the Tochiaika berries (with their distinctive heart-shaped cross sections when sliced), the My Melody Miracle Pancakes feature strawberry cream, strawberry gelée, and cheese cream, plus meringue dollops and an edible recreation of My Melody herself. If you want to further indulge your strawberry-situated sweet tooth, you can pair the pancakes with a glass of My Melody Strawberry Milk, made with rich vanilla beans and even more Tochiaika berries.

The My Melody Miracle Pancakes even have a sweet backstory. In recognition of Cinnamoroll winning the Sanrio character ranking grand prix for five years in a row, the cute little pup has been named honorary/temporary manager of Flipper’s, and the My Melody Miracle Pancakes are meant as his birthday gift to My Melody.

In a display of menu design savviness, though, Cinnamoroll has also adapted the idea into the Cinnamoroll Miracle Pancakes.

Here we see Cinnamoroll perched atop a stack of souffle pancakes with artistic flourishes creating the sense of flying through the sky, with puffy vanilla cream clouds and butterfly pea meringue for some sky blue accents. Instead of strawberries, the fruity flavor here comes from apple compote, which is both sweet and tart. Cinnamoroll has made himself a special drink too, the Cinnamoroll Chai, a blended iced tea enhanced with six spices, vanilla bean whipped cream, and scattered chocolate stars.

The pancakes are priced at 2,750 yen (US$17.50) and the drinks at 990 yen. They can also be ordered as sets, either the My Melody Miracle Pancake Collection or the Cinnamoroll Miracle Pancake Collection, and while there’s no discount for doing so, the “Collection” order does get you an exclusive My Melody/Cinnamoroll/Flipper’s charm strap.

The desserts and drinks go on sale at Flipper’s in Tokyo and Osaka January 15, and will be available until February 28. And if you’re worried about the calories, you can always walk some of them off by visiting the My Melody ♡ Kuromi Anniversary Party exhibition.

