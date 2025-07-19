Free games, cute photo spots, and two of Sanrio’s biggest stars show up in Shibuya.

With a location right next to the world-famous Shibuya Scramble intersection, the Shibuya Tsutaya building is about as prime a spot as there is in all of Tokyo. That goes double for its first floor, so you need to be a pretty big star to take up residence there, but My Melody and Kuromi fit the bill, as they’ve just moved in with Sanrio’s My Melody Kuromi Game Plaza.

Part of the pair’s 50th and 20th anniversaries of their respective debuts, the My Melody Kuromi Game Plaza (technically the “My Melody ♡ Kuromi Game Plaza,” since there’s no such thing as too much cuteness for Sanrio) isn’t a traditional video game arcade where you’ve got to feed coins into the machines to play. Instead, the three big-screen games are all free for visitors to play.

The Melokuro Catcher is a digital crane game, controlled with two buttons just like physical versions of the Japanese arcade staple. Depending on which of the on-screen items you manage to pick up and safely carry to the prize drop area, you’ll receive a different smartphone wallpaper image.

Melokuro Snap challenges you and another player to mimic the poses of My Melody and Kuromi, using a camera to help you check how close you are on screen. Once time is up, you’ll receive a compatibility score based on how well the two of you did.

Finally, Melokuro Sweets Basket doesn’t seem to give you any sort of prize or personality evaluation, but holding hands with your partner as you shuffle back and forth to control the on-screen My Melody and Kuromi so that they can catch the sweets falling from their magical dessert tree should be fun enough all on its own.

In addition to the games, there are also photo spots, with giant character balloons set up in front of the My Melody Kuromi Game Plaza and others that visually put you inside a crane game or capsule toy containers.

Speaking of capsule toys, visitors also get a free turn of the machine that gives out stickers of My Melody and Kuromi (one of each), plus one of two balloons, just for stopping by.

The My Melody Kuromi Game Plaza is a limited-time event, going on now and running until July 30. If you can’t make it to Tokyo within that time frame, though, don’t despair, because Sanrio says that it’s going to be a traveling event that’s headed overseas, with the next stop slated to be somewhere in the U.S.

Event information

My Melody Kuromi Game Plaza

Venue: Shibuya Tsutaya 1st floor

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Udagawacho 21-6

東京都渋谷区宇田川町21-6

Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Runs July 18-July 30

