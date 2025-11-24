If you like Sanrio and hamburgers, there’s really no reason not to snag this fukubukuro.

With November winding down, it’s time to start getting serious about making plans for the New Year’s season. Most important of all, of course, is sorting out which lucky bags/fukubukuro to get, and Mos Burger is making a compelling case for picking theirs by teaming up with not one, but two Sanrio stars.

My Melody and Kuromi, who respectively celebrating the 50th and 20th anniversaries of their debuts, are lending their adorable likenesses to this year’s bundle. As is the norm with fast food chain fukubukuro, you get both coupons and limited-edition merch in the 2026 Mos Burger lucky bag, which is priced at 5,000 yen (US$33).

Let’s start by looking at the merch. There’s actually no randomness at all to the contents, since you get to pick between one of two reusable eco shopping bag designs, one for My Melody and one for Kuromi.

Each bag also comes with a corresponding pouch strap that the bag can be folded up into when not in use.

There are also two resin plates, one with a diameter of 15 centimeters (5.9 inches) and the other 17 centimeters. There’s no need to agonize over the choice of which you like better, though, since they’re both included in the lucky bag.

▼ The larger plate has cameos from My Sweet Piano the sheep, Flat the mouse, and Baku the tapir too!

Likewise, there are two zippered pouch illustrations, but since they’re the front and back-side patterns of the same pouch, you get both, plus more cuteness on the liner.

Rounding out the collection of merch is a drawstring vinyl pouch with “2026 Mos Fukubukuro” written on it.

Finally, there’s a sheet of coupons, which can be used for food and drink at Mos Burger. You get 10 coupons, and with each good for a 500-yen discount, they have a total value of 5,000 yen, which, as mentioned above, is the price of the entire lucky bag bundle. In other words, all of the My Melody and Kuromi merch is essentially free, with the only catch being that the coupons have to be used before March 31, 2026. Some would say, though, that this isn’t so much a responsibility as it is a welcome excuse to make multiple hamburger runs in the first three months of the new year.

Online pre-orders for the My Melody and Kuromi Mos Burger lucky bags open at 3 p.m. on November 25 through the Mos website here and can be made until December 24. Pick-up dates between December 30 and January 12 can be selected, making this a viable lucky bag purchase even if you’re not going to be in Japan at the exact start of the year. The lucky bags can also be reserved directly at Mos Burger branches starting December 30, but with quantities limited, reserving one online is the way to go if this deal is too good for you to pass up.

Source: PR Times, Mos Burger

Top image: Mos Burger

Insert images: Mos Burger, PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!