All flights connect with the city that’s home to Super Nintendo World.

On Thursday, Nintendo finally gave us our first glimpse at the Switch 2, but that’s not the only follow-up/sequel they’re involved in these days. Last month saw the opening of the first expansion for the Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan, and now Super Mario and Donkey Kong will be taking to the skies with a special airplane featuring the Nintendo stars.

As part of an ongoing partnership between Universal Studios Japan and JAL, the Japanese air carrier has unveiled an airliner decked out with exterior artwork of some of the amusement park’s most popular characters, with two spots on the fuselage reserved for Super Mario and Donkey Kong. This is the second Universal Studios plane for JAL to put into service, and the JAL x Universal Studios Japan Jet 2 was unveiled in a special ceremony attended by giant-sized blow-ups of the famous plumber and ape.

▼ Mario is so huge that he looks kind of like New Super Mario Bros.’ Mega Mario.

There’s more theming to be found inside the plane, with seatback covers also prominently presenting the Nintendo characters…

…who show up on the in-flight beverage service cups too.

Passengers on the JAL x Universal Studios Japan Jet 2 also receive a set of stickers with blank spaces on their backsides, in case you want to write down the date and time of your flight.

With Universal Studios Japan being located in Osaka, naturally the JAL x Universal Studios Japan Jet 2’s routes all connect to the city, and it’ll be flying to/from Itami Airport, also known as Osaka International Airport. All of its routes will be domestic ones, however, with its for-February schedule consisting of the flights connecting Itami and Aomori (February 5), Kagoshima (February 14), Miyazaki (February 14), Sendai (February 26), Hakodate (February 26), Fukuoka (February 27), and Nagasaki (February 28) Airports. That’s just the beginning for Mario and Donkey Kong’s air travels, though, as the JAL Universal Studios Japan Jet 2 is set to be flying though June of 2026.

Source: PR Times, JAL

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: JAL, PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!