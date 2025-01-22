They don’t come with a toy, but Pokémon Trainers will receive something they’ll probably like even more.

Last summer, we giggled like the unabashed Poké-fans we are as we played with our full set of toys from the then-new Pokémon Happy Meals from McDonald’s Japan. Now the beloved anime/video game/card game franchise and fast food burger giant are teaming up again, but not in Japan.

This time it’s the U.S. that’s getting special Pokémon Happy meals. Of course, by this point there are over a thousand different Pocket Monster species, far too many for them all to be represented on the Happy Meal packaging, so McDonald’s is choosing to focus on four Dragon-types to grace the boxes.

▼ Your Pokémon Happy Meal will come in a box with either the fully evolved Charizard, Dragonite (accompanied by Pikachu), Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza, or Paradox Pokémon Roaring Moon.

Unlike most Happy Meals, these don’t come with toys, unless you’d use that word to describe the Pokémon mini poster and sheet of stickers that are bundled with them. But the real draw here is that each Happy Meal also comes with a booster pack for the Pokémon Trading Card Game, containing four cards randomly selected from a pool of 15 possibilities.

▼ The 15 cards available in the Pokémon Happy Meals

Sweetening the deal further, if you purchase your Happy Meal through the McDonald’s app, you’ll also receive a code for a variety of in-game items for Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket that can be converted into two digital booster packs plus one more randomized card to be used in the mobile game-version of the Pokémon card game.

really hope i catch a Rayquaza wbu

order the Pokémon Happy Meal today and unlock Pokémon TCG Pocket rewards with the McD’s app 👀 pic.twitter.com/CMELZPniQo — McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 21, 2025

The Pokémon Happy Meals are on-sale at McDonald’s branches in the U.S. as of January 21, and will be available for a limited time while supplies last.

Source: McDonald’s, The Pokémon Company

Top image: McDonald’s

Insert images: McDonald’s, The Pokémon Company

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!