McDonald’s releases Pokémon Happy Meal toys in Japan, but are they actually good?

Captain Pikachu leads the way for this limited-edition summer collection.

Just last week, McDonald’s delighted Pokémon fans in Japan with the news that its next range of Happy Meal toys would be honouring the franchise, with a total of eight new toys based around the theme of making summer memories.

Due to be released in two instalments over two weeks, the first range of four toys will be in stores from 9-15 August, and we were able to get our hands on all of them to show you exactly how they work.

▼ The first toy in the lineup is Captain Pikachu’s Spinning Water Wheel.

This toy is very cute and loads of fun to play with, because when you pour water into the spout behind Captain Pikachu’s head, the ship’s wheel spins. The only problem is the hole is quite small so Pikachu tends to get soaked with water, but hey, with this being a scorching summer, he’s probably grateful for the dousing.

▼ Next up, we have the Terapagos Poké Ball Watering Can.

The Legendary Pokémon comes as a set with the Poké Ball, and while the green shield around it creates a nice effect, it’s actually functional because when you attach it to the side, it transforms into a handle for the watering can!

▼ Perfect for playing with outdoors or in the bath.

▼ The third toy is the Sprigatito Tool Set.

This three-piece set includes a rake, a spade, and a Sprigatito figure, which steals the show with its adorable ears.

▼ Push the ears together and the front legs spread out!

▼ The mechanism that opens the legs allows you to switch between tools.

▼ And finally, the Fuecoco Flying Disc.

With a bright orange colour and flame design to match the fiery Pokémon, this disc works like a frisbee, and it goes a surprisingly long distance with very little effort.

Whether you’re a child or a child at heart, these toys will bring a smile to your face, so if you’re a fan of the series, you’ll definitely want to stop by and pick up a Happy Meal while they’re available. And from 16-22 August, there are four more toys coming our way, with Quaxly in the mix too!

